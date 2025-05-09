'I Don't Want It!': Amber Portwood Putting a Stop to Daughter Leah Shirley Starring in 'Teen Mom' Spinoff

Amber Portwood spoke out on a recent TikTok Live to claim producers of Teen Mom are trying to get her daughter, Leah Shirley, to star in a spin-off show about the kids of the franchise.

“I don’t want her to go through what I went through,” Portwood shared. “I don’t want her to be pushed to the forefront [of a show]. I don’t want it, guys. I just want her to understand and not be judgmental.”