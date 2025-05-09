or
'I Don't Want It!': Amber Portwood Putting a Stop to Daughter Leah Shirley Starring in 'Teen Mom' Spinoff

Composite photo of Amber Portwood and Leah Shirley
Source: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram; @itsleahtime12/Instagram

Amber Portwood claimed she's trying to stop a new show starring her daughter, Leah Shirley, from happening.

By:

May 9 2025, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Amber Portwood spoke out on a recent TikTok Live to claim producers of Teen Mom are trying to get her daughter, Leah Shirley, to star in a spin-off show about the kids of the franchise.

“I don’t want her to go through what I went through,” Portwood shared. “I don’t want her to be pushed to the forefront [of a show]. I don’t want it, guys. I just want her to understand and not be judgmental.”

Amber Portwood's Not Happy Other Cast Members Are Discussing Her Relationship With Leah

Photo of Amber Portwood
Source: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Amber Portwood said she wants Leah Shirley 'to understand and not be judgmental.'

She then addressed other cast members having conversations with Shirley about her fractured relationship with her daughter, claiming MTV was “flying people out from other states to talk to my daughter about us.”

“What do these girls on this show know anything about what I’ve been through, what I’m going through or what my daughter’s been through?” she asked. “They don’t know anything. They’re not therapists, psychiatrists or anything.”

Amber Portwood's Concerns About a New Show

Photo of Gary Shirley and Leah Shirley
Source: @itsleahtime12/Instagram

Leah Shirley said it's 'a blessing' her life has been captured on TV.

Portwood shared she recently spoke to a producer about her concerns regarding the new show starring the kids of the franchise, but they had “no remorse.” She also alleged producers forced the other women to have on-camera conversations with her daughter about their relationship.

“I never knew that I was going to get bullied and torn down by a franchise I helped build tremendously,” Portwood noted.

The long-standing reality starlet also claimed she was going to walk away from the franchise so Shirley would not go through what she did on reality TV, sharing, “What I wanna say is I love my daughter enough to leave hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Photo of Leah Shirley, Emilee Shirley and Kristina Shirley
Source: @itsleahtime12/Instagram

Leah Shirley has been vocal about wanting her stepmom Kristina Shirley to adopt her, much to the dismay of Amber Portwood.

Portwood continued ranting about Teen Mom, accusing the show of having an “agenda,” which frustrated her, as she “gave so much” of herself to the show only to go through things that “weren’t good.”

“I’ve spent half my life just trying to help people because of the pain that I went through and was going through, but it’s time for it to stop,” she shared. “MTV or 11th Street [Productions]… I don’t know what they’re thinking or what they’re doing.”

Leah Portwood Enjoys Being on TV

Photo of Amber Portwood
Source: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Amber Portwood said she doesn't know what MTV is 'thinking' or 'what they're doing.'

While Portwood may think she’s doing her daughter a favor by trying to stop her from appearing on a new show, Shirley recently shared she enjoys being on television.

“For me, having my life captured on TV has been a blessing,” she detailed. “I like being able to share my story and help other people who have gone through some of the things I’ve been through.”

