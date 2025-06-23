Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Reveals New Boyfriend as Drama With Daughter Leah Shirley Explodes: 'He's Super Sweet to Me'
Teen Mom star Amber Portwood confirmed she has a new man in her life during a recent TikTok Live.
“I mean for like over a month now,” she shared of how long she’s been with her new man, assuring fans it’s “a good thing" they found each other.
Amber Portwood's History With Men
“He’s got a job for 20-something years, same exact job,” she continued. “He’s got this thick accent, like not an accent, ‘cause he’s from North Carolina, and he’s super sweet to me.”
Portwood has not had the best track record with men, as she was violent with baby daddy Gary Shirley, had major issues with Matt Baier, was arrested for domestic battery against Andrew Glennon. Additionally, her ex-fiancé Gary Wayt went missing before they split.
A Shocking Accusation
As OK! reported, Portwood’s relationship with her estranged daughter, Leah Shirley, was a hot topic on the most recent season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.
In a recent TikTok Live, Amber accused Gary and his wife, Kristina Shirley, of “grooming” Leah.
“I’ve still got custody,” Amber said. "The only people keeping me from her are Gary and Kristina. They did that since she was little. It’s like grooming a kid.”
Amber noted she didn’t “want to say too much” on the livestream, but knew “exactly” what she would do if they went to court.
“They don’t want to go,” she added. “My receipts are long. I’ve got 13 years of receipts. It’s too much.”
Leah Shirley Is 'Done' With Amber Portwood
On the May 1 episode of the hit show, Leah told Amber’s costars Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell she was “done” with wanting a relationship with her mother due to her lack of consistency and blaming Gary for their issues. She also shared it was “too much” to have Amber fluttering in and out of her life, and when she would show up, she'd act like “everything was perfect.”
“She tells me that she loves me and hugs me and stuff and I can’t do that,” Leah detailed, alleging the behavior is “fake.” “Like, you don’t text me, you don’t see me, and then when you do see me – for purposes of there being a camera in your face – you try to act like you’re the best mom ever.”
A Text Message
Leah took it a step further in the season finale, firing off a text to Amber that read the following: “This isn’t meant to hurt you, but I want to let you know that all these years it’s been my decision to not have a relationship with you and nobody has influenced my decision.”