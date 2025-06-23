Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Reveals New Boyfriend as Drama With Daughter Leah Shirley Explodes: 'He's Super Sweet to Me'

As OK! reported, Portwood’s relationship with her estranged daughter, Leah Shirley, was a hot topic on the most recent season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

In a recent TikTok Live, Amber accused Gary and his wife, Kristina Shirley, of “grooming” Leah.

“I’ve still got custody,” Amber said. "The only people keeping me from her are Gary and Kristina. They did that since she was little. It’s like grooming a kid.”

Amber noted she didn’t “want to say too much” on the livestream, but knew “exactly” what she would do if they went to court.

“They don’t want to go,” she added. “My receipts are long. I’ve got 13 years of receipts. It’s too much.”