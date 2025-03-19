Amber Portwood Labeled an 'Idiot' for Trolling 'Teen Mom' Fan Page From Fake Account
Amber Portwood is being called out for allegedly using a fake account to troll a Teen Mom page.
“She is a joke! Can’t live without a man but can go without her kids," one person wrote on digital creator Elle Bee's post about Portwood's new man.
Soon after, a person identifying themselves as Penny Lane replied, writing, “I was single for 4 years before my ex and now almost one year after my ex…? People know this so you just look weird. Try Google. I heard you can get the info from there lol.”
Bee called her out, writing, “Amber Portwood comments on my video but she forgot to log out of her sock acct… we see you, Penny Lane!”
X users — who discovered the Penny Lane profile has existed for five years — called Portwood out over the snafu. “I’d love to see how annoyed she was at herself when she realized she outed herself like that,” one member wrote, calling her an “idiot.”
Another user stated they “love it” when “narcissistic pos like Amber… forget they are on sock accts & expose themselves,” while someone else said she is “the absolute worst” of all the Teen Mom women.
In the original video Bee made, she provided details surrounding Portwood’s new beau. “I missed her last Live, but I was told she said her date went great,” she wrote. “The new boo stayed the night! They woke up, had coffee and listened to music. When she first got on the live, he was in the shower, according to her.”
She noted the Never Too Late author shared she “didn’t have to go out” looking for her new man — rather, “he found her.” “Girl that is a RED FLAG!” Bee concluded. “Sounds like a Matt Baier situation.”
Portwood has been making headlines for drama over whether she’s leaving Teen Mom by choice or was let go from the franchise.
“You’re not about to say that you’re dropping me when I quit [the show] three days ago!” Portwood stated on a TikTok Live on March 15. “And I told the producer that.”
“You’re gonna let somebody go who doesn’t even work for you?” she elaborated. “Stupid….I’ve been so loyal to them for all of these years because I thought they were a certain way with me and I thought I’d be so happy.”
Meanwhile, Portwood has also been lashing out amid episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in which her daughter, Leah Shirley, has made it clear she wants her stepmom to adopt her.
“Why dare you guys say these things about me?” Amber shouted through tears at her TikTok Live viewers in early March. “Why do you say these things? Like I act like a victim. I am a f------- boss with my friends. I’m the one where they come to. This is absolutely f----- up.”
“You have to stop,” she elaborated. “You are not right for doing this. If you want to laugh, go f--- off. I don’t care if I get kicked off of — look, we’ve got 12,000 people watching because I’m crying. But why do I have to get on here after all of these years of being on television and say facts? Facts!”