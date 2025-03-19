Amber Portwood Labeled an 'Idiot' for Trolling 'Teen Mom' Fan Page From Fake Account

Amber Portwood is being called out for allegedly using a fake account to troll a Teen Mom page.

“She is a joke! Can’t live without a man but can go without her kids," one person wrote on digital creator Elle Bee's post about Portwood's new man.

Soon after, a person identifying themselves as Penny Lane replied, writing, “I was single for 4 years before my ex and now almost one year after my ex…? People know this so you just look weird. Try Google. I heard you can get the info from there lol.”

Bee called her out, writing, “Amber Portwood comments on my video but she forgot to log out of her sock acct… we see you, Penny Lane!”