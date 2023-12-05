Amber Rose Admits Ex Kanye West 'Instantly Felt Bad' After Infamous VMAs Moment With Taylor Swift
Amber Rose is giving insight into one of the biggest pop culture moments ever.
In a recent interview, the model, 40, gave her take on ex-boyfriend Kanye West, 46, infamously grabbing the mic from Taylor Swift, 33, as she accepted the award for Best Video by a Female Artist at the 2009 MTV VMAs to declare that Beyoncé should have won the category.
"I don't want to say the wrong thing because I love Taylor Swift, she's amazing," Rose — who dated the controversial rapper from 2008 to 2010 — clarified about where she stood on the matter. "Was he wrong for going on stage? Absolutely. Was he telling the truth? He was telling the truth — Beyoncé deserved that award but you can't take it from somebody else."
"It wasn't Taylor Swift's fault," the MUVA designer — who was seated in the audience during the interaction — said of the pop icon.
During the infamous moment, West got up on stage, took the mic from Swift — who was only 19 years old at the time — as she accepted the honor for the "You Belong with Me" video and declared during the live broadcast, "I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!"
"They came and took him away and had a conversation with him and I was just sitting there like, 'Oh my god, I can't believe it,'" Rose recalled of the strange occurrence.
- Kanye West's Girlfriend Julia Fox 'Loves' His New Song Dissing Pete Davidson: Source
- Kanye West Speaks Out About Alleged Battery Investigation, Claims Altercation Was Not With A Fan
- Five Surprising Revelations From Kanye West's Appearance On The 'Drink Champs' Podcast: Kim Kardashian, Drake, Big Sean, More
"I was there but it wasn't — it didn't happen to me. And I can honestly say that he [West] was very remorseful," she remembered of watching it all go down. "He instantly felt bad because it wasn't about Taylor at all, it wasn't like I think the media made it seem — like he was picking on her and stuff. He wasn't, he was just standing up for Beyoncé."
Rose noted the "Heartless" artist's intentions were not malicious, but rather he wanted to advocate for his friend's big accomplishment. "It was 'Single Ladies.' I mean, everyone around the world [was] doing that dance from the video and it was just an unfortunate situation," the social media star said of the competing music video.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"[Kanye] obviously felt bad he took her moment," she added of how West dealt with the aftermath of the scandal. "He didn't want to do that to her."
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Rose.