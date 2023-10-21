Kim Kardashian 'Spent a Lot of Nights Alone' While Married to Kanye West, Source Claims: 'It Was Incredibly Lonely for Her'
Kim Kardashian's single life may not be too different from her married life.
According to sources close to the mogul, 42, during her six-year union with Kanye West, she spent many nights without her husband, 46, by her side.
"When they were married, Kim spent a lot of nights alone," a source spilled of the former power couple's time away from each other. "It was incredibly lonely for her when he'd go off for weeks at a time to work on music or focus on himself or dive into a project alone."
Kardashian and West's romance came to a halt in February of 2021 when The Kardashians star officially filed for divorce. "It was mostly that they just ended up like acquaintances," the source explained of their dying love. "The spark was gone. Too much had been said. Kim just didn't feel that romantic connection to him anymore."
Despite the end of the highly publicized duo — who share children North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm West, 4 — Kardashian recently said she does not look at their marriage as a failure.
"Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don't want the help," the SKIMS founder said during an interview earlier this year, seemingly referencing West's disgusting antisemitic comments. "You can't force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different."
"It's OK to have those different views. It's why the world goes round," she continued of their opposite political stances. "But if you don't align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it's OK to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in."
"Those are some of the things that I would teach my kids when they're looking for friends and partners and relationships," Kardashian noted of raising children with the controversial musician. "You can't really force things upon other people. You can't expect them to be where you're at, at your level."
"Sometimes I feel like people think that if a relationship doesn't work out that it's a failure, but I don't really look at it like that 15 years together, 10 years. That's not a failure. That is so beautiful," the reality television star said of their time together.
Life & Style spoke to sources close to Kardashian.