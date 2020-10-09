Amber Rose showed off her hourglass figure in her latest promotional tweet for her new OnlyFans page.

The 36-year-old L.A. Slutwalk founder stripped down to nothing and posed seductively on her bed in the steamy snap. She covered her privates with emojis but promised that everything will be revealed on her account.

The author joined the site last month and started selling content on Wednesday, September 29. She’s offering a monthly subscription for $19.99, as well as tips and pay-per-view images and videos.

On Thursday, October 1, she shared a series of three snaps wearing white lingerie. “When you finally lose the baby weight so you can be a hoe again,” she wrote.

The same day, she posted her outfit — a short slip with hot pink lingerie. In the video, Rose shakes her booty and promises her followers that her OnlyFans “is lit”.

Since the start of the month, she has been posting regular reminders of her new account, along with teaser images and videos.

In a tweet on Saturday, October 3, she promised to DM a freebie to new subscribers. One day later, she shared a photo of her booty out, covered by a big heart emoji and promised the full uncensored image to subscribers.

Rose is even asked her fans what they want to see. On Monday, October 5, she tweeted a censored striptease and said, “I listened to the polls, t*ts it is,” adding a drool emoji and a heart-eyed emoji.

Last year, Rose welcomed her first child into the world with music-executive Alexander “AE” Edwards. The couple named their son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

Clearly, Rose is feeling herself since she is eager to show off her sculpted body — and rake in the money while doing so!

This is not Rose’s first stint with sex work. Before fame, the star worked as a stripper when she was only 15-years-old under the pseudonym Paris.

Rose is not the first celeb to join OnlyFans and likely won’t be the last. Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods recently joined the subscription-based site with the promise of sharing “iconic” snaps.

The most notable instance of a celeb joining is Bella Thorne. Thorne infamously crashed the site when she made $1 million in 24 hours. The former Disney star promised lewd content but then failed to deliver the explicit material she promised. Thorne has since apologized as the site changed their payment limits after her record-breaking first day.

Cardi B is another A-lister member on the site, but she will not be showing her WAP online. Instead, the rapper uses the platform to share behind the scenes footage of her life.