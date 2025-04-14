Amber Rose Looks Unrecognizable While Cozying Up to Ex-Husband Wiz Khalifa at Coachella: Photos
Amber Rose was rocking a fresh look when she attended the first weekend of Coachella.
On Sunday, April 13, the model shared countless videos to her Instagram Story, where she ditched her signature buzzcut and wore a blonde wig with dip-dyed pink tips.
In one video, the mom-of-two, 41, danced around and flashed the grills in her mouth to the camera.
Rose also wore a white graphic T-shirt and a white choker necklace that featured pointy studs. She went heavy on the lipstick and added colorful eyeshadow to complete the party vibe.
After dancing with some friends and watching performances, she ran into her ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa, whom she cozied up to for a photo.
"Aww Bash's dad @wizkhalifa," the star wrote on one video, which showed the rapper, 37, resting his cheek on the side of her head.
In the next Instagram Story upload, the "See You Again" vocalist had his arms wrapped around his ex and another woman.
Rose and the rapper married in 2013, but the former filed for divorce one year later. They share custody of their son Sebastian, who was born in 2013.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Hours later, Rose changed outfits and donned a colorful floral jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline and long sleeves. She accessorized with a matching head wrap and gold hoop earrings.
While things may have been awkward years ago between the exes, the TV personality revealed last year that she's now on great terms with her former spouse.
"I think that me and Wiz are so ... best friends now, that — we’re so far past being in love that I can say that now, right? It’s not like anything that we would circle back to or anything. We’re just friends and co-parents," she spilled on The Tamron Hall Show.
When asked if she was currently looking for love, the Dancing With the Stars alum spilled, "Right now, I love myself. I love my kids. I’m not thinking about no man, Tamron. Not right now."
Rose listed all of the things she likes about being single, noting, "Having my own schedule. Not worrying about what anyone else is doing. Waiting for a text message. Not having to send a good night text when I don’t feel like it."
"Not worrying about what they ate today or what they didn’t eat — I don’t have time!" she declared. "I’m worrying about what I wanna eat."
In 2019, Rose welcomed son Slash with ex Alexander "A.E." Edwards, whom she split from in 2021.