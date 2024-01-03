Amber Rose Reveals She and Ex Wiz Khalifa Have Become 'Best Friends' as They Co-Parent Their Son
Though Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa's breakup left the model down in the dumps for years, she revealed on the Wednesday, January 3, episode of The Tamron Hall Show that their platonic relationship is now better than ever.
"I think that me and Wiz are so ... best friends now, that — we’re so far past being in love that I can say that now, right? It’s not like anything that we would circle back to or anything. We’re just friends and co-parents," she said of her ex-husband, 36, who's the father of her son Sebastian, 10.
Now that she's finally "healed" from the split, the TV star asked Rose, 40, if she's looking for another suitor.
“Right now, I love myself. I love my kids. I’m not thinking about no man, Tamron. Not right now," insisted the mom-of-two, who also shares a son with ex Alexander "A.E." Edwards.
The Dancing With the Stars alum then listed all of the things she loves about being single: "Having my own schedule. Not worrying about what anyone else is doing. Waiting for a text message. Not having to send a good night text when I don’t feel like it."
"Not worrying about what they ate today or what they didn’t eat — I don’t have time!" she continued. "I’m worrying about what I wanna eat."
This wasn't the first time Rose declared her love for being on her own, as she previously confessed she wants to "be single for the rest of my life."
"I don't want to share my house or my life with anyone," she told the "Sofia With an F" podcast in January 2023. "I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have s--. ...No, ew. I'm fine with being by myself too. ... I'm very happy to not share my bed with anyone."
She also noted there aren't any good men left, quipping, "They're pretty disgusting out here. They're f------ gross."
That being said, Rose sparked romance rumors just last month when she stepped out with Chris Rock.
On December 26, the pair was spotted walking around New York City together, and at one point, they made their way into the comedian's apartment.
Though Rock, 58, was smiling throughout their stroll, eyewitnesses didn't see any PDA between the two.