Amber Rose Reveals She and Ex Wiz Khalifa Have Become 'Best Friends' as They Co-Parent Their Son

"I think that me and Wiz are so ... best friends now, that — we’re so far past being in love that I can say that now, right? It’s not like anything that we would circle back to or anything. We’re just friends and co-parents," she said of her ex-husband, 36, who's the father of her son Sebastian, 10.

Now that she's finally "healed" from the split, the TV star asked Rose, 40, if she's looking for another suitor.