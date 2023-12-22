8 Celebrities Who Have Sworn Off Dating: Linda Evangelista, Amber Rose and More
Allison Janney
Now 64, Allison Janney previously declared she did not regret not getting married or welcoming kids. In her appearance in a 2021 episode of the Drew Barrymore Show, she shared why she has been focusing on herself and her career.
"I think if I'd found the right guy at the right time and wanted to have kids, I probably would have with the right partner," she said. "…I really am at this time in my life getting to know who I am and what I want. So I'd love to eventually find someone to share my life with, but if it doesn't happen, I think I'll be just fine."
Amber Rose
After her failed relationships, Amber Rose expressed her desire to become single for the rest of her life as she branded men "f------ gross."
"I don't want to share my house or my life with anyone," she told the "Sofia With an F" podcast. "I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have s--. ...No, ew. I'm fine with being by myself too. ... I'm very happy to not share my bed with anyone."
Bill Maher
Bill Maher told conservative political commentator Candace Owens why he never tied the knot.
"I mean, that's the main reason I cannot accept a life without hot s--," he said. "Yeah, I got close. I mean, I was engaged when I was 29. But I kind of knew even as we were engaged in buying the ring and all that stuff."
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron enjoys being single so much she no longer knows how long it has been since she last dated someone. She opened up on The Drew Barrymore Show about how life has been raising her children without seeing anyone.
"Not the kind of game that we think of, the kind of game where my life is really good so you better be able to bring that and maybe better because I just won't accept anything less," she said. "I can honestly say this, on my life, I don't feel lonely."
Diane Keaton
During a discussion with AARP The Magazine, Diane Keaton proclaimed she will not date anymore.
"I don't remember anyone calling me, going, 'This is So-and-So, I'd like to take you out.' They don't happen. Of course not," she said.
The Annie Hall actress also informed Extra it has been nearly two decades since she went out with someone. Though she is not interested in dating, she shared how she thinks someone will still get married one day.
Jane Fonda
Speaking on the "Absolutely Not" podcast, Jane Fonda shared that she does not like old skin. Still, she reiterated that she does not condone the large age gap in relationships.
"I disapprove of 86-year-old men with 20-year-old women, so I'm not going to repeat it. I can ogle them, and I can't pretend that I don't get turned on if I see a certain kind of a person, but no, no, no, I don't want to force that on anybody," she said.
Linda Evangelista
After her issues with her health and relationships, Linda Evangelista shared with The Sunday Times what she thinks of dating.
"I don't want to sleep with anybody anymore," she informed the media outlet. "I don't want to hear somebody breathing."
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg's ultimate goal in life is not finding a spouse, which is unlike what other people want.
In 2016, she admitted to the New York Times she has been happier on her own.
"I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I'm not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone," she said. "I don't want somebody in my house."