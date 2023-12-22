8 Celebrities Who Have Sworn Off Dating: Linda Evangelista, Amber Rose and More

Now 64, Allison Janney previously declared she did not regret not getting married or welcoming kids. In her appearance in a 2021 episode of the Drew Barrymore Show, she shared why she has been focusing on herself and her career.

"I think if I'd found the right guy at the right time and wanted to have kids, I probably would have with the right partner," she said. "…I really am at this time in my life getting to know who I am and what I want. So I'd love to eventually find someone to share my life with, but if it doesn't happen, I think I'll be just fine."