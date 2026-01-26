Bikini-Clad Amelia Gray Hamlin Flaunts Ripped Abs During Beach Day: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin enjoyed a relaxing beach day.

She snapped selfies of her toned stomach while lying on a beach towel, covering her cleavage with stars, a kiss and bow emojis. Hamlin appeared to be reading Colleen Hoover’s November 9 by the ocean. “Addicted 2 bein[g] a girl sorry,” she wrote on a selfie of herself wearing earphones. The 24-year-old also snapped a mirror selfie with her hot pink iPhone case, writing, “Addicted 2 cozy.” On January 8, Hamlin once again flaunted her bare body, covering up with solely a towel during a modeling gig. She caressed her body in front of a scenic sunset, writing, “First job of the year… Feelin so blessed ✨🌅.”

Amelia Gray Hamlin Makes Acting Debut in 'The Beauty'

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin flaunted her ripped abs.

The star recently made her acting debut in The Beauty, which premiered on January 21. The A-list cast also includes Bella Hadid, Ashton Kutcher and Meghan Trainor. “My household was a real Ryan Murphy household,” Hamlin said of the show, which was created by Murphy. “Growing up between Glee and American Horror Story, it was like every Tuesday night, everybody gets in my parents’ bed and we’re watching one of the Ryan Murphy shows. So it was just really crazy to have that be my first experience. It’s not only a Ryan Murphy show, but a Ryan Murphy show that he was directing.”

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin stars in 'The Beauty.'

Hamlin further gushed over her new role on Instagram: “HARPER ROSE FOR @thebeautyfx 💉 ❤️‍🔥@ryanmurphyproductions thank you so so much for this incredible opportunity … I love each and every one of you so much. Acting is so hard ! Thank you to the incredible stunt team… for being patient with me and letting me do my own stunts ! Ouch!!!! That was so fun! I wanna do it again! Ryan.. thank you so much for directing me. Helping me. Giving me the confidence, the strength … I LOVE YOU ALL @bensplatt @meghantrainor I LOVE YOU!!!!!!!”

Amelia Gray Hamlin Reveals Past Cosmetic Procedures

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin sunbathed by the ocean.