Bikini-Clad Amelia Gray Hamlin Flaunts Ripped Abs During Beach Day: Photos
Jan. 26 2026, Published 6:34 p.m. ET
Amelia Gray Hamlin showed off her six-pack abs during a relaxing day at the beach.
The social media star, 24, stripped down to a barely-there black bikini with purple straps on Sunday, January 25.
Hamlin nearly had a nip slip in her tiny top, which she paired with a long black skirt and matching sunglasses.
She snapped selfies of her toned stomach while lying on a beach towel, covering her cleavage with stars, a kiss and bow emojis. Hamlin appeared to be reading Colleen Hoover’s November 9 by the ocean.
“Addicted 2 bein[g] a girl sorry,” she wrote on a selfie of herself wearing earphones.
The 24-year-old also snapped a mirror selfie with her hot pink iPhone case, writing, “Addicted 2 cozy.”
On January 8, Hamlin once again flaunted her bare body, covering up with solely a towel during a modeling gig. She caressed her body in front of a scenic sunset, writing, “First job of the year… Feelin so blessed ✨🌅.”
Amelia Gray Hamlin Makes Acting Debut in 'The Beauty'
The star recently made her acting debut in The Beauty, which premiered on January 21. The A-list cast also includes Bella Hadid, Ashton Kutcher and Meghan Trainor.
“My household was a real Ryan Murphy household,” Hamlin said of the show, which was created by Murphy. “Growing up between Glee and American Horror Story, it was like every Tuesday night, everybody gets in my parents’ bed and we’re watching one of the Ryan Murphy shows. So it was just really crazy to have that be my first experience. It’s not only a Ryan Murphy show, but a Ryan Murphy show that he was directing.”
Hamlin further gushed over her new role on Instagram: “HARPER ROSE FOR @thebeautyfx 💉 ❤️🔥@ryanmurphyproductions thank you so so much for this incredible opportunity … I love each and every one of you so much. Acting is so hard ! Thank you to the incredible stunt team… for being patient with me and letting me do my own stunts ! Ouch!!!! That was so fun! I wanna do it again! Ryan.. thank you so much for directing me. Helping me. Giving me the confidence, the strength … I LOVE YOU ALL @bensplatt @meghantrainor I LOVE YOU!!!!!!!”
Amelia Gray Hamlin Reveals Past Cosmetic Procedures
The series — which surrounds a beauty STD that makes people look "perfect" — seems to have inspired Hamlin to open up about her own past cosmetic procedures, including a chest reduction following an infection due to a piercing. Later, she chose to get implants put in.
“I was dating somebody who was older than me when I was younger, and I allowed his beauty perception to affect my choices, and I decided to get another breast augmentation because I wasn’t necessarily happy with the scarring that I was left with from the reduction,” she explained. “I woke up in a state that I didn’t agree to. We can just say that.”
The 24-year-old has gotten a nose job but never used fillers.
“I’ve always had these lips,” she asserted. “I’m doing this thing right now called SkinVive, which is a moisturizer injection, not a filler.”