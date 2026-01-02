Amelia Gray Goes Topless as She Teases Fans With Sultry Poolside Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Gray almost exposed her chest in a spicy poolside snap. The model, 24, went topless, covering her b------ with a book as she relaxed on a lounge chair on Friday, January 2. She paired her revealing look with a black baseball cap, featuring an “A” etched in white.

Amelia Gray Shares Sultry Social Media Snaps

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray ditched her top while reading a book.

Two days prior, Gray recapped 2025 with a photo dump that included some of her favorite outfits, photoshoots, beach moments and flirtatious selfies. “Thank you 2025… I love you so much… learned so much from you 🥲💌🎀 BEST YEAR EVER CANT WAIT 4 ANOTHER 🙏🏻🙏🏻✨✨🦋,” she wrote. On December 11, the 24-year-old once again exposed her body in racy clothing choices from Nordic Poetry, a vintage shop in London. She went topless, covering her chest with her hands, and solely donning leather pants. In a different snapshot, she sported a sheer, pale pink satin dress that flashed her nipples. “Me in really important clothes that I bought🎀@nordicpoetry,” Gray captioned her post. Her mom, Lisa Rinna, commented, “You can never go wrong with archival pieces!!!! 😍😍😍.”

Amelia Gray Released Limited-Edition Denim Collection

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray frequently goes topless on social media.

In November 2025, the TV personality hyped up her daughter as she released a denim collection with Frame. "Wow, they sent me everything from your frame collection. It's so good Amelia the fabrication is fantastic and I love the belt," Rinna wrote in a text message chain reposted by Interview Magazine. “I love the jeans. I love the Coates an amazing job!!!!!!!" "YAYYY I spoke about how all your clothes inspired my collection," Gray replied. "I could see it, especially with the belt!!!!!!! I love it so proud of you Amelia Gray X Frame I mean!" the actress exclaimed.

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

Gray previously revealed that she and her father, Harry Hamlin, inspired her love of denim. "My parents only wear jeans. The reason I made this collection is because of my mom's jean closet," the influencer said in an interview. "Every jean that I made, I once saw on her. The baggy jean is actually based off of my mom's OG baggy jean style from the early 2000s. And then now she's wearing this cute boot cut skinny that I also love. My dad just wears skinny jeans. He's like 74. We give him a pass."

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray was previously accused of having an eating disorder.