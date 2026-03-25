Amelia Gray Hamlin Shows Off Her Hot Body in New Photos
March 25 2026, Published 10:52 a.m. ET
Amelia Gray Hamlin is too hot to handle!
The model recently took to social media to drop a series of eye-catching photos, showing off her toned physique and signature edgy style across multiple looks. In one standout snap, Hamlin posed in a sleek black leather outfit, casually lifting her jacket to reveal her sculpted abs while rocking pointed heels and dark sunglasses. The bold ensemble perfectly highlighted her model figure, especially with the addition of matching leather pants.
In another shot, the brunette beauty switched things up with a more relaxed vibe. She kept it casual-chic while browsing inside a luxury boutique, wearing a cropped white top with loose-fitting jeans and a pink headscarf — effortlessly mixing laid-back style with high-fashion flair.
She also gave fans a peek into her fitness routine. In a mirror selfie taken mid-workout, Hamlin lifted weights while showing off her defined core and athletic build, proving she puts in the work behind the scenes.
Elsewhere in the post, she stunned in a fitted black leather dress while sitting inside a car, serving a sharp, polished look. And in a more playful moment, she snapped a sporty mirror selfie, striking a fun pose that showed off both her flexibility and personality.
Fans wasted no time flooding the comments section, hyping up her physique and fearless fashion choices.
“You’re soooooo cute 🥹💗💗💗,” one fan account wrote.
Another added, “the sweetest angel 😍🎀.”
“Love love love,” penned the official Victoria’s Secret account.
“What’s your workout regimen? 💪,” a fourth asked.
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The post comes just a month after Hamlin opened up about her cosmetic journey, getting real about the rumors surrounding her appearance.
“I’ve always had these lips,” Hamlin stated in an interview with an outlet, shutting down speculation about fillers. Instead, she revealed she currently gets SkinVive, a moisturizer injection.
She’s also been candid about past procedures. Hamlin shared that she previously underwent rhinoplasty and later had a medically necessary b----- reduction after complications from a nipple ring led to a serious infection.
“I was 16 and had mastitis, whatever the heck that is,” she said, looking back on the painful experience.
After her b---- reduction, Hamlin later chose to have b---- augmentation — a decision she now regrets.
“I woke up in a state that I didn’t agree to. We can just say that,” she explained, pointing to the pressure many young women feel when it comes to their bodies.
The procedure ultimately led to major complications, forcing her to undergo a 14-hour reconstruction surgery.
“My b---- literally could not handle what were put in me,” she revealed, emphasizing just how serious the situation became.
Beyond that, Lisa Rinna's daughter has also been open about her struggles with an eating disorder, which led to a family intervention at a critical moment in her life.
“I woke up one morning at my best friend’s house. My parents, my sister, they’re all outside, like waiting to pick me up,” she shared on the “Skinny Confidential” podcast. “They’re like, ‘Get in the car. We’re going to UCLA [to get treatment].’”