or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Amelia Gray Hamlin
OK LogoNEWS

Amelia Gray Hamlin Shows Off Her Hot Body in New Photos

amelia gray hamlin new photos
Source: MEGA;@ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin stunned in new photos, showing off her toned physique and bold style.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 25 2026, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Gray Hamlin is too hot to handle!

The model recently took to social media to drop a series of eye-catching photos, showing off her toned physique and signature edgy style across multiple looks. In one standout snap, Hamlin posed in a sleek black leather outfit, casually lifting her jacket to reveal her sculpted abs while rocking pointed heels and dark sunglasses. The bold ensemble perfectly highlighted her model figure, especially with the addition of matching leather pants.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Amelia Gray Hamlin shared new photos on social media.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin shared new photos on social media.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In another shot, the brunette beauty switched things up with a more relaxed vibe. She kept it casual-chic while browsing inside a luxury boutique, wearing a cropped white top with loose-fitting jeans and a pink headscarf — effortlessly mixing laid-back style with high-fashion flair.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

She also gave fans a peek into her fitness routine. In a mirror selfie taken mid-workout, Hamlin lifted weights while showing off her defined core and athletic build, proving she puts in the work behind the scenes.

Elsewhere in the post, she stunned in a fitted black leather dress while sitting inside a car, serving a sharp, polished look. And in a more playful moment, she snapped a sporty mirror selfie, striking a fun pose that showed off both her flexibility and personality.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The model showed off her toned body and style.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

The model showed off her toned body and style.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans wasted no time flooding the comments section, hyping up her physique and fearless fashion choices.

“You’re soooooo cute 🥹💗💗💗,” one fan account wrote.

Another added, “the sweetest angel 😍🎀.”

“Love love love,” penned the official Victoria’s Secret account.

“What’s your workout regimen? 💪,” a fourth asked.

MORE ON:
Amelia Gray Hamlin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The post comes just a month after Hamlin opened up about her cosmetic journey, getting real about the rumors surrounding her appearance.

“I’ve always had these lips,” Hamlin stated in an interview with an outlet, shutting down speculation about fillers. Instead, she revealed she currently gets SkinVive, a moisturizer injection.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lisa Rinna's daughter previously opened up about her cosmetic procedures.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Lisa Rinna's daughter previously opened up about her cosmetic procedures.

Article continues below advertisement

She’s also been candid about past procedures. Hamlin shared that she previously underwent rhinoplasty and later had a medically necessary b----- reduction after complications from a nipple ring led to a serious infection.

I was 16 and had mastitis, whatever the heck that is,” she said, looking back on the painful experience.

Article continues below advertisement

After her b---- reduction, Hamlin later chose to have b---- augmentation — a decision she now regrets.

“I woke up in a state that I didn’t agree to. We can just say that,” she explained, pointing to the pressure many young women feel when it comes to their bodies.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Amelia Gray Hamlin also spoke about her past health struggles.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin also spoke about her past health struggles.

The procedure ultimately led to major complications, forcing her to undergo a 14-hour reconstruction surgery.

“My b---- literally could not handle what were put in me,” she revealed, emphasizing just how serious the situation became.

Beyond that, Lisa Rinna's daughter has also been open about her struggles with an eating disorder, which led to a family intervention at a critical moment in her life.

“I woke up one morning at my best friend’s house. My parents, my sister, they’re all outside, like waiting to pick me up,” she shared on the “Skinny Confidential” podcast. “They’re like, ‘Get in the car. We’re going to UCLA [to get treatment].’”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.