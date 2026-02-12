Amelia Gray Hamlin Nearly Exposes Her Assets in Tiny Crop Top: Hot Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Gray Hamlin knows how to grab attention — and her latest selfie definitely had fans doing a double take. The 24-year-old model posted a steamy mirror snap to her Instagram Stories, showing off her toned figure while standing inside what looked like a treatment room. Dressed in a tiny white crop top and minimal black bottoms, Amelia slightly lifted her shirt as she took the photo, almost revealing more than planned while putting her sculpted abs and long legs on full display.

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin shared a bold mirror selfie.

“The best ever @renewsculptingspa,” she wrote across the image, giving a shout-out to the body sculpting spa she was visiting. Standing in front of the mirror, the brunette beauty ran one hand through her hair and kept her pose relaxed yet confident. The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin made the barely-there outfit look effortless.

She finished the look with crew socks and slides, adding an off-duty, cool-girl vibe to the bold selfie. The post comes just weeks after Amelia addressed online rumors about her appearance. The speculation started when content creator and cosmetic injector Molly Bailey shared an Instagram carousel comparing past and recent photos of the model.

Source: MEGA The model wore a tiny white crop top and black bottoms.

"In case you missed it Amelia Gray Hamlin is starring in a show [Ryan Murphy's The Beauty] about unrealistic beauty standards and she insists she has never had filler," Molly captioned the post. In the comments, Molly continued to question Amelia’s look, writing, "It’s either nepo puberty or a ponytail lift, cheek filler, lip filler, buccal fat removal, rhinoplasty, jawline filler and full-face tox all before the ripe old age of 25."

She also called Amelia "delulu" for taking part in The Beauty premiere in NYC in January. Amelia didn’t stay silent, as she jumped into the comments with a short but pointed reply: "AND." When Molly responded, "and were obsessed," Amelia fired back again, "Well sis you out here writing fake news about women don’t do thattttttt women need to support women don’t b weirdddddd."

She also addressed the filler rumors directly in another comment, writing, "You guys are so annoying I literally told you what I put in my lips … it’s called SkinVive lmaoooo." (SkinVive is an injectable by Juvéderm that uses hyaluronic acid to improve cheek smoothness. Results can last up to six months, per the brand.)

Source: MEGA The model recently spoke openly about her cosmetic history.

Despite her explanation, some social media users continued accusing her of "lying" about possible procedures. In a January 24 interview with Variety, Amelia spoke openly about her cosmetic history. She revealed she had a medically necessary b---- reduction at 16 after an infection caused by a nipple ring nearly led to sepsis. Later, she chose to get b------ implants — a decision she now reflects on carefully.

Source: MEGA The star previously opened up about her b------ surgeries.