Amelia Gray Hamlin Wears Nothing But a Towel as She Nearly Exposes Her Naked Body: Photos
Jan. 8 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
Amelia Gray Hamlin almost exposed everything online.
The model, 24, solely donned a towel while posing on a balcony overlooking the ocean on Thursday, January 8.
Hamlin placed one hand over her chest to hold the towel up and the other in her damp hair.
"First job of the year… Feelin so blessed ✨🌅," she captioned her post, hinting a modeling campaign may be coming.
Her mom, Lisa Rinna, commented several star emojis, while her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, wrote, "Oh my."
Amelia Gray Hamlin Channels Sultry Style in Jeans Campaign
Amelia is no stranger to a sultry photo. In November 2025, she stripped down to a black-and-white lace bra and underwear. The star seductively placed a finger on her lips, with her mouth agape, and glanced off to the side.
That same month, she posed completely topless when debuting her Frame jeans campaign. In an interview about the limited-edition collection, the model revealed that her parents, Harry Hamlin and Lisa, influenced her love of denim.
"My parents only wear jeans. The reason I made this collection is because of my mom's jean closet," she said. "Every jean that I made, I once saw on her. The baggy jean is actually based off of my mom's OG baggy jean style from the early 2000s. And then now she's wearing this cute boot cut skinny that I also love. My dad just wears skinny jeans. He's like 74. We give him a pass."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Amelia's dream pair of jeans must meet several qualifications.
"I'm looking for comfort. I'm looking for duality. I'm looking for elevation. I'm looking for a pair of jeans I can wear to a rave, but also to an interview at Vogue," she explained.
Amelia Gray Hamlin Used to Feel Like the 'New Girl' in the Modeling Industry
In an October 2025 interview, the brunette beauty elaborated on coming into her own as a model and combatting imposter syndrome.
"There’s also a sense of belonging. It’s like going to a new school: you’re the new girl, you don’t really know anyone, and you don’t really know what’s happening," she detailed. "And then, after eight times, you’ve kind of figured out the ropes — who you are and what you are willing to do. You work on setting boundaries, which is my new era — my boundary era."
During last year's Fashion Month, "setting boundaries" was key in preserving her physical and mental well-being.
"My boundary was to get as much sleep as I possibly could. Fashion Month is not only waking up at 5 A.M. and doing four shows a day," she explained. "After you finish your shows, there’s an event, there’s a party, and more. This year, the boundary that I practiced was no events, which gave me more time to recharge and actually have more space in my body and my mind to create, both on the runway and in my photo shoots."