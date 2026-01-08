or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Amelia Gray Hamlin
OK LogoPHOTOS

Amelia Gray Hamlin Wears Nothing But a Towel as She Nearly Exposes Her Naked Body: Photos

Photo of Amelia Gray
Source: MEGA/@ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray nearly exposed her naked body as she posed in a towel.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Gray Hamlin almost exposed everything online.

The model, 24, solely donned a towel while posing on a balcony overlooking the ocean on Thursday, January 8.

Hamlin placed one hand over her chest to hold the towel up and the other in her damp hair.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Amelia Gray Hamlin only used a towel to cover herself up.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin used only a towel to cover herself up.

"First job of the year… Feelin so blessed ✨🌅," she captioned her post, hinting a modeling campaign may be coming.

Her mom, Lisa Rinna, commented several star emojis, while her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, wrote, "Oh my."

Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Gray Hamlin Channels Sultry Style in Jeans Campaign

Image of Amelia Gray Hamlin modeled in front of a scenic sunset.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin modeled in front of a scenic sunset.

Amelia is no stranger to a sultry photo. In November 2025, she stripped down to a black-and-white lace bra and underwear. The star seductively placed a finger on her lips, with her mouth agape, and glanced off to the side.

That same month, she posed completely topless when debuting her Frame jeans campaign. In an interview about the limited-edition collection, the model revealed that her parents, Harry Hamlin and Lisa, influenced her love of denim.

"My parents only wear jeans. The reason I made this collection is because of my mom's jean closet," she said. "Every jean that I made, I once saw on her. The baggy jean is actually based off of my mom's OG baggy jean style from the early 2000s. And then now she's wearing this cute boot cut skinny that I also love. My dad just wears skinny jeans. He's like 74. We give him a pass."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Amelia Gray Hamlin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Amelia Gray Hamlin partnered with Frame on a jeans collection.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin partnered with Frame on a jeans collection.

Amelia's dream pair of jeans must meet several qualifications.

"I'm looking for comfort. I'm looking for duality. I'm looking for elevation. I'm looking for a pair of jeans I can wear to a rave, but also to an interview at Vogue," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Gray Hamlin Used to Feel Like the 'New Girl' in the Modeling Industry

Image of Amelia Gray Hamlin is Lisa Rinna's daughteer.
Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin is Lisa Rinna's daughter.

In an October 2025 interview, the brunette beauty elaborated on coming into her own as a model and combatting imposter syndrome.

"There’s also a sense of belonging. It’s like going to a new school: you’re the new girl, you don’t really know anyone, and you don’t really know what’s happening," she detailed. "And then, after eight times, you’ve kind of figured out the ropes — who you are and what you are willing to do. You work on setting boundaries, which is my new era — my boundary era."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram

Amelia Gray Hamlin took part in Fashion Week late last year.

During last year's Fashion Month, "setting boundaries" was key in preserving her physical and mental well-being.

"My boundary was to get as much sleep as I possibly could. Fashion Month is not only waking up at 5 A.M. and doing four shows a day," she explained. "After you finish your shows, there’s an event, there’s a party, and more. This year, the boundary that I practiced was no events, which gave me more time to recharge and actually have more space in my body and my mind to create, both on the runway and in my photo shoots."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.