Amelia Gray Hamlin Wears Nothing But a Towel as She Nearly Exposes Her Naked Body: Photos

Amelia Gray Hamlin almost exposed everything online. The model, 24, solely donned a towel while posing on a balcony overlooking the ocean on Thursday, January 8. Hamlin placed one hand over her chest to hold the towel up and the other in her damp hair.

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin used only a towel to cover herself up.

"First job of the year… Feelin so blessed ✨🌅," she captioned her post, hinting a modeling campaign may be coming. Her mom, Lisa Rinna, commented several star emojis, while her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, wrote, "Oh my."

Amelia Gray Hamlin Channels Sultry Style in Jeans Campaign

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin modeled in front of a scenic sunset.

Amelia is no stranger to a sultry photo. In November 2025, she stripped down to a black-and-white lace bra and underwear. The star seductively placed a finger on her lips, with her mouth agape, and glanced off to the side. That same month, she posed completely topless when debuting her Frame jeans campaign. In an interview about the limited-edition collection, the model revealed that her parents, Harry Hamlin and Lisa, influenced her love of denim. "My parents only wear jeans. The reason I made this collection is because of my mom's jean closet," she said. "Every jean that I made, I once saw on her. The baggy jean is actually based off of my mom's OG baggy jean style from the early 2000s. And then now she's wearing this cute boot cut skinny that I also love. My dad just wears skinny jeans. He's like 74. We give him a pass."

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin partnered with Frame on a jeans collection.

Amelia's dream pair of jeans must meet several qualifications. "I'm looking for comfort. I'm looking for duality. I'm looking for elevation. I'm looking for a pair of jeans I can wear to a rave, but also to an interview at Vogue," she explained.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Used to Feel Like the 'New Girl' in the Modeling Industry

Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin is Lisa Rinna's daughter.

In an October 2025 interview, the brunette beauty elaborated on coming into her own as a model and combatting imposter syndrome. "There’s also a sense of belonging. It’s like going to a new school: you’re the new girl, you don’t really know anyone, and you don’t really know what’s happening," she detailed. "And then, after eight times, you’ve kind of figured out the ropes — who you are and what you are willing to do. You work on setting boundaries, which is my new era — my boundary era."

View this post on Instagram Source: @ameliagray/Instagram Amelia Gray Hamlin took part in Fashion Week late last year.