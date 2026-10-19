PHOTOS Amelia Gray Hamlin Goes Topless in Sauna, Then Works Out Backstage in a Just Bra and Underwear Before Victoria's Secret Show: Photos Source: MEGA Amelia Gray Hamlin shared a glimpse into her show day routine. Olivia Callanan Oct. 19 2026, Published 3:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Amelia Gray Hamlin gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her pre-show rituals! From relaxing before the runway to a last-minute workout she kept her fans updated leading up to the show.

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Source: @AMELIAGRAY/INSTAGRAM Amelia Gray Hamlin went totally topless for a selfie inside the sauna.

Hamlin took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 18, to share a series of photos and videos before walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the second year in a row. For one photo, the model went topless as she lounged in a sauna early in the morning. She wore her dark hair down and puckered up her lips for the fresh-faced selfie, before writing, "Top of the morning from me n my sauna!!! It's show day Angles!!!"

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Source: @AMELIAGRAY/INSTAGRAM Amelia Gray Hamlin got in a last-minute workout ahead of the show.

As her Stories continued, the 25-year-old reposted a video of herself backstage before the show, in the matching bra and underwear set given to all the models. Hamlin had her glam done and her hair in rollers as she showed off her toned figure and used a workout band to get a quick "pump" in before she hit the runway.

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Amelia Gray Hamlin's Mom and Sister Came to Cheer Her On

Source: AMELIAGRAY/INSTAGRAM Lisa Rinna shared that she and Harry Hamlin are 'so proud' of their kids.

Hamlin's mom, Lisa Rinna, and her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, attended the highly anticipated show to support Amelia. The excitement around Lisa and Harry Hamlin's youngest daughter's return to the VS catwalk began days before the star-studded show, with The Traitors alum describing Amelia has a "force to be reckoned with" in an interview at the 2026 InStyle Imagemaker Awards. "And we [Rinna and Hamlin] are so proud of both of our kids. I mean, what they’re accomplishing is so amazing and you know they’re good people, thank God. What’s fun about it is, not only is [the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show] in L.A. for the first time, but the girls wanted to be Victoria’s Secret models since they were 8 years old. So to get to see it come to fruition and to watch [Amelia] do it is going to be really amazing," she continued.

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