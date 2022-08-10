Duggar Family Rebel Amy King Flashes Skin In Sleek Black Swimsuit

"I'm a little different than they were, but it didn't make me wrong," she added. "I wasn't wearing what they were wearing, I wasn't talking the way they were talking. I could watch TV. I could go to the movies and mall and they honestly couldn't. It set me apart without really trying to. They were sheltered growing up."

"She has become an amazing woman to take a stand like this," Deanna praised her daughter. "I gave Amy freedom to choose what she wanted to do like dances. I was raised more conservative so it was nice to see Amy have that freedom. My mother was conservative in her thinking. I was not allowed to go to dances, but I let Amy go to dances. It's important to give your kids the freedom to make choices."