Black Sheep! Amy King Recalls Feeling Like A 'Bad, Wild Girl' Growing Up With The Duggar Family

AMY DUGGAR ENCOURAGES COUSIN ANNA TO LEAVE JOSH: 'THERE IS NO SHAME IN DIVORCING' THE CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER

Deanna also shared her thoughts on parenting, according to the outlet, saying she is "so proud" of Amy for speaking up for what she believed in when it came to her cousin Josh's bombshell child pornography trial.

"She has become an amazing woman to take a stand like this," she gushed of her daughter. "I gave Amy freedom to choose what she wanted to do like dances. I was raised more conservative so it was nice to see Amy have that freedom. My mother was conservative in her thinking. I was not allowed to go to dances, but I let Amy go to dances. It's important to give your kids the freedom to make choices."