Rebel Rebel! Amy Duggar Shuns Uncle Jim Bob's Strict Rules By Wearing A Blue Bikini In Throwback Snapshot
Amy King (neé Duggar) is living up to her reputation as the Duggar family wild child. The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her lounging in the pool in a blue bikini.
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are known for enforcing a strict dress code on their children, requiring the girls to wear long, loose-fitting dresses and cover up with a shirt and skirt while swimming. Although Amy is a cousin of the bustling family, it's rare to see any of them wearing a two-piece bathing suit.
"Pool days and stargazing, talking about boys were the days. Life has changed in the best way!" She captioned the sweet snapshot of herself and a friend posing for a photo in a swimming pool.
Amy had her hair pulled back and she sported a blue, floral patterned bikini and a pair of thick rimmed sunglasses.
"What doesn't change is our friendship!" she continued, punctuating the message with a heart and a sun emoji.
AMY DUGGAR SUED BY LANDLORD FOR REPORTEDLY REFUSING TO PAY RENT FOR FORMER CLOTHING STORE
As OK! previously reported, Amy opened up about feeling like the "wild cousin" of the famous reality television star's family.
“I was in jeans and bright colored shirts climbing trees. I was a wild tomboy. I loved nature and being outside. I loved music, I could date. I would do all the things normal kids and teenagers would do," she spilled in an interview published in June. "I was extremely known as the black sheep."
AMY DUGGAR CLAIMS COUSIN JOSH DUGGAR HAS 'A SINISTER SIDE' TO HIM AHEAD OF CHILD PORN SENTENCING, CALLS HER FAMILY 'DELUSIONAL'
"I was like what the heck? Why am I wild in their eyes?" she continued. "I couldn't spend the night, they couldn't be in my car. There were several things that I was like, ‘What did I do? Why am I so wrong?'"
The mom-of-one later admitted that despite not being one of Jim Bob and Michelle's daughters, their strict rules have still effected her in the past — specifically when she was offered a chance to compete on a popular reality series.
"She was offered to go on Dancing With the Stars, but Jim Bob would not let her do it," an insider revealed. "She’s had many opportunities for shows."