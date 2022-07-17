Amy King (neé Duggar) is living up to her reputation as the Duggar family wild child. The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her lounging in the pool in a blue bikini.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are known for enforcing a strict dress code on their children, requiring the girls to wear long, loose-fitting dresses and cover up with a shirt and skirt while swimming. Although Amy is a cousin of the bustling family, it's rare to see any of them wearing a two-piece bathing suit.