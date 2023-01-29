Amy Duggar Supports Cousin Jinger's New Book Slamming 'Cult-Like' Upbringing '100%': 'I'm Team Jinger!'

Amy King (neé Duggar) couldn't be prouder of her cousin Jinger for speaking out about the consequences of her "cult-like" religious upbringing as the release of her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, looms.

"I knew she was writing a book and I'm proud of her," Amy gushed of the tell-all tome's Tuesday, January 31, release. "She's speaking up, she's using her voice, and she's doing just fine. She's got a huge following and that's awesome. So I'm team Jinger!"

Going on to add that the way Jinger "grew up" was like "keep your mouth shut, you have no opinions, you're not allowed to have opinions," Amy revealed "it's so important to be open and share how you actually feel" and that she has "100%" support for her cousin on that.