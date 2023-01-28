Jinger Duggar Reveals She 'Kind Of Laughs At' Former Courtship Rules, Admits Her Views Have Changed On Birth Control

The use of prescription birth control has also always been a Duggar family no-no, with her mother, Michelle, even blaming an early miscarriage on being "on the pill" at the time of conception.

"We ended up losing that baby, and that was very difficult for us, because, here we are as parents, holding this one baby in our arms, enjoying being a mama and a daddy," Michelle previously told the cameras on their former TLC show. "And then realizing that, with our own lack of knowledge, just allowing one of our own babies to be destroyed."

However, Jinger's personal anti-birth-control stance has shifted since becoming a mother herself.

"I always thought that was totally wrong," she told the outlet. "I just no longer see it as that. I definitely have changed."