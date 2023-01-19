Jinger Duggar Confesses 'Fear' Was a 'Huge Part' Of Her Childhood, Leaving Her 'Crippled With Anxiety'

TLC introduced the world to the Duggar family in 2008 with their hit series 17 Kids and Counting. Despite Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's strict religious beliefs that led them to homeschool their children and set stringent rules for modesty and courtship, they were largely portrayed as polite and loving — but different from the average American family.

In a recent interview, Jinger Vuolo (neé Duggar) revealed aspects of her upbringing were less than ideal, admitting "fear" was a "huge part" of her childhood due to the unsettling teachings of the Duggars' cult-like religious sect known as the Institute in Basic Life Principles.