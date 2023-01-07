Amy Duggar Laments She'll 'Always Be Attacked' Because Of Her Controversial Family Members: 'There's Nothing I Can Do'
Amy King (neé Duggar) is opening up on the social repercussions of being associated with her high profile family. The Counting On alum vented her frustration over the fact that she will "always be compared to" her controversial cousins in a TikTok shared on Thursday, January 5.
"Realizing you can’t please everyone even when you have kind and genuine intentions," she captioned a short clip of herself sporting a grey shirt, a green Corduroy jacket and an olive toned cap as she gazed out of a car window.
AMY DUGGAR PUZZLES FANS AFTER COMPARING HERSELF TO SANTA CLAUS WITH NSFW TIKTOK JOKE
"I’ll always be compared to other family members. I’ll always be attacked just bc of my maiden name and there’s nothing I can do to change that," she continued. "These are the lows of being apart of reality tv. For those that do support and see my heart, Thank you."
This isn't the first time Amy has spoken out what it's like being associated with the 19 Kids and Counting stars. As OK! previously reported, the 36-year-old revealed that growing up, she always felt like the "wild girl" who didn't understand her strict aunt and uncle's rules.
AMY DUGGAR REVEALS COUSIN JOSH CLAIMED HE NEVER 'TRIED' ANYTHING WITH HER BECAUSE SHE WOULD HAVE 'KICKED HIS A**'
"I was extremely known as the black sheep. They would never say black sheep, but I was like the wild cousin," she explained in an interview published last June. "I couldn't spend the night, they couldn't be in my car. There were several things that I was like, ‘What did I do? Why am I so wrong?'"
The mother-of-one — who shares 3-year-old son Daxton with husband Dillon — also caught backlash from her family after repeatedly speaking out against her disgraced cousin Josh after his April 2021 arrest and subsequent child pornography conviction.
From claiming the 34-year-old had a "sinister side" to calling for the judge to hand out a harsh sentence, her public protest of the father-of-seven has caused her to become seemingly permanently estranged from Josh's wife, Anna, and their children.
"I have tried and tried. I have tried to reach out," Amy revealed in an emotional TikTok posted earlier last year detailing her dwindling relationship with Anna.
"I wanted to be someone who could just be a sounding board for her, where she could like just vent and talk and melt down if she needed to," she added. "I don't know. I could be blocked. That could be it too. I don't know how to reach out to her."