Amy Duggar Vows to 'Shield' Her Son From Duggar Family Drama as She Keeps Him Away to Protect His 'Innocence'

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Amy Duggar is intentionally keeping her 6-year-old son distant from the Duggar family as he grows up. "He doesn't know that side of the family. He met them when he was a baby," Duggar, 39, told Dory Jackson during the Wednesday, May 13, episode of "The Dory Jackson Interview" series. "And that's something I regret. 100 percent."

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Amy Duggar Vowed to 'Shield' Her Son

Source: @amyduggar/Instagram Amy Duggar shares her son, Daxton King, with husband Dillon King.

The mom-of-one vowed to "shield" her son, Daxton King, whom she shares with husband, Dillon King, from the multiple scandals surrounding the Duggars, and said she would reveal her reality TV roots once he's "older." "Until then, I get to shield him from a lot of that. And that's really, to me, listen, he is the most social kid on the planet. He has a social calendar, let me tell you," she continued. "But as far as, like, shielding him from abuse and hard things about, you know, being like a child being hurt ... He doesn't need to know that, he's 6 years old. You know, he needs to live [in] innocence. And I love that he's having such a beautiful, happy childhood. A safe childhood."

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Source: Dory Jackson/YouTube Amy Duggar got real about raising her family within the Duggar realm.

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'19 Kids and Counting' Was Axed After Molestation Scandal

Source: MEGA The Duggar family has faced several scandals over the years.

Amy appeared across all 10 seasons of 19 Kids and Counting, which aired on TLC from 2008 to 2015. She was considered the "wild" one compared to her cousins, as she was not raised under the strict rules of the Institute of Basic Life Principles. In 2015, TLC officially canceled the docuseries following a scandal involving the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Josh Duggar, where he was accused of fondling underaged girls, including his own sisters, years prior.

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Josh Duggar Sentenced to 151 Months in Prison

Source: MEGA Josh Duggar was convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material in 2021,

The scandals have only continued in the Duggar family, as years later, Josh was convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material in 2021 and ordered to serve 151 months in federal prison. He was initially set to be released in August 2032, though his release has since been moved up to February 2, 2033, following additional time added to his sentence in April.

Joseph Duggar and His Wife Kendra Duggar Were Arrested in March 2025

Source: MEGA Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar, currently face charges of child endangerment.