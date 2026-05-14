or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > amy duggar
OK LogoNEWS

Amy Duggar Vows to 'Shield' Her Son From Duggar Family Drama as She Keeps Him Away to Protect His 'Innocence'

Photo of Amy Duggar and Josh Duggar
Source: @amyduggar/Instagram; MEGA

Amy Duggar confessed that she was 'shielding' her 6-year-old son away from the Duggar side of her family.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 14 2026, Published 5:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Amy Duggar is intentionally keeping her 6-year-old son distant from the Duggar family as he grows up.

"He doesn't know that side of the family. He met them when he was a baby," Duggar, 39, told Dory Jackson during the Wednesday, May 13, episode of "The Dory Jackson Interview" series. "And that's something I regret. 100 percent."

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Duggar Vowed to 'Shield' Her Son

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Amy Duggar shares her son, Daxton King, with husband Dillon King.
Source: @amyduggar/Instagram

Amy Duggar shares her son, Daxton King, with husband Dillon King.

The mom-of-one vowed to "shield" her son, Daxton King, whom she shares with husband, Dillon King, from the multiple scandals surrounding the Duggars, and said she would reveal her reality TV roots once he's "older."

"Until then, I get to shield him from a lot of that. And that's really, to me, listen, he is the most social kid on the planet. He has a social calendar, let me tell you," she continued. "But as far as, like, shielding him from abuse and hard things about, you know, being like a child being hurt ... He doesn't need to know that, he's 6 years old. You know, he needs to live [in] innocence. And I love that he's having such a beautiful, happy childhood. A safe childhood."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Dory Jackson/YouTube

Amy Duggar got real about raising her family within the Duggar realm.

Article continues below advertisement

'19 Kids and Counting' Was Axed After Molestation Scandal

Photo of The Duggar family has faced several scandals over the years.
Source: MEGA

The Duggar family has faced several scandals over the years.

Amy appeared across all 10 seasons of 19 Kids and Counting, which aired on TLC from 2008 to 2015. She was considered the "wild" one compared to her cousins, as she was not raised under the strict rules of the Institute of Basic Life Principles.

In 2015, TLC officially canceled the docuseries following a scandal involving the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Josh Duggar, where he was accused of fondling underaged girls, including his own sisters, years prior.

MORE ON:
amy duggar

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Duggar Sentenced to 151 Months in Prison

Photo of Josh Duggar was convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material in 2021,
Source: MEGA

Josh Duggar was convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material in 2021,

The scandals have only continued in the Duggar family, as years later, Josh was convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material in 2021 and ordered to serve 151 months in federal prison.

He was initially set to be released in August 2032, though his release has since been moved up to February 2, 2033, following additional time added to his sentence in April.

Joseph Duggar and His Wife Kendra Duggar Were Arrested in March 2025

Photo of Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar, currently face charges of child endangerment.
Source: MEGA

Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar, currently face charges of child endangerment.

More recently, Josh's younger brother Joseph Duggar was arrested in Arkansas on March 18 after being accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old during a 2020 vacation in Panama City Beach, Fla.

He was charged with two counts of child s-- abuse and extradited to Florida, where he entered a "not guilty" plea before being released on bail on March 31.

That same month, Joseph and his wife, Kendra Duggar, were charged in a separate case of four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment. The cases remain ongoing.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.