Josh Duggar's Shocking Texts Exposed: Dad-of-7 Berated His Family for Not Showing Him 'Compassion' After Child Pornography Conviction

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Josh Duggar ridiculed his parents, siblings and other relatives for not comforting him after he was convicted for possession of child pornography. In newly obtained text messages, Duggar messaged his mom, Michelle Duggar, complaining he received "more compassion and love from strangers" than those closest to him.

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Josh Duggar Was in 'Awe of How Hurtful People Can Be'

Source: mega Josh Duggar shamed his family for 'judging' him after his conviction.

"[F]amily members continuing to judge and condemn, saying hurtful things is so hard to deal with," one text to the matriarch read, adding he's in "awe of how hurtful and judgmental people can be." "[E]ven just to be quiet and shut up and not say anything, but no, its [sic] like they enjoy it and they have been waiting to ambush me," he noted.

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Josh Duggar Called Out Other People's 'Indiscrections'

Source: @annaduggar/instagram Josh Duggar said his wife and kids cry 'themselves to sleep every night.'

Josh also referred to wife Anna Duggar and their seven children, claiming they cry "themselves to sleep every night without daddy." He went on to call out other people who hide their "indiscretions" while preaching about "grace" and "mercy." In a text obtained by People, Michelle replied back to her son, "I'm so sorry for all that you, your precious bride, and sweet children are going through. Josh.????" Michelle reportedly did not get a response until one month later, when she informed her son she met someone in church he knew. "[H]er husband is going to be in prison for quite a while, praying for them!" Josh wrote back.

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Josh Duggar's Prison Sentence Was Allegedly Extended

Source: @duggarfam/instagram Michelle Duggar told her disgraced son she's 'sorry' for what he was going through.

As OK! reported, Josh began a 12-year jail sentence in May 2022, but just last month, his cousin Amy Duggar revealed his sentence was extended for a third time due to a "rules violation." “Josh Duggar, again, is in solitary confinement and his release date has been pushed back so we can praise God for that," she revealed via Instagram. "What’s crazy is, he was trying to prove to the court that he is a good person." "He’s been trying to appeal his sentence ever since he got in. Yet he’s breaking rules behind closed doors and doing things that [are] not allowed in prison. Hello? Like, hello? Don’t you realize that’s not being a good person? That’s not having any character," she declared.

When Will Josh Duggar Be Released?

Source: mega The former reality star's cousin claimed his prison sentence was extended for breaking the rules.