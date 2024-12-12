Amy Robach Thinks She and Boyfriend T.J. Holmes Still Need to 'Work on Their Communication Skills' After Moving in Together: Insider

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may be in good place after the former moved into the dad-of-three's home, but she thinks the two still have things to work on.

According to an insider, the couple is "focused on creating a healthy living situation" as they embrace a new chapter in their relationship, which came about in September as Robach left her pad to her daughter, who needed somewhere to live after her own apartment was infested with insects due to a squatter next door.