Amy Robach Thinks She and Boyfriend T.J. Holmes Still Need to 'Work on Their Communication Skills' After Moving in Together: Insider

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been dating for two years.

Dec. 12 2024, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may be in good place after the former moved into the dad-of-three's home, but she thinks the two still have things to work on.

According to an insider, the couple is "focused on creating a healthy living situation" as they embrace a new chapter in their relationship, which came about in September as Robach left her pad to her daughter, who needed somewhere to live after her own apartment was infested with insects due to a squatter next door.

Amy Robach recently moved into boyfriend T.J. Holmes' apartment.

As OK! reported, the GMA3 co-hosts faced scrutiny for their romance since it was uncovered in late 2022 before they announced their respective divorces from their exes.

The scandal became so big that ABC even fired them from their job, but the insider said the duo is now "excited to finally be able to take their romance to the next level without any guilt or shame."

Despite living together, Robach reportedly believes the pair needs to 'work on their communication skills.'

While the source revealed getting engaged would be the "next step" for the TV stars, the mother-of-two, 51, "feels the way it will last is if they put healthy boundaries and communication in place."

It appears Robach may not be ready to make things official, as the source claimed she "would like to work on their communication skills. She believes it’s the secret to a healthy and lasting relationship."

The stars' romance was uncovered in late 2022 before they revealed their respective divorces.

The lovers have discussed the ups and downs of their romance publicly despite the backlash, with Holmes, 47, admitting on Jennie Garth and Jana Kramer's "I Do, Part 2" podcast that he and his partner have talked about going to therapy together.

"I haven’t done couples therapy with Robach yet. We’ve talked about doing so," he spilled. "We don’t know why — we just want to go and see what happens."

Holmes explained he never sought out help for his mental health until the couple's scandal unfolded.

"I never knew people went to therapy until maybe I was in my late 30s. I’m a Black man in the south. There’s no talk about [that]. There’s just some things that did not get discussed and never heard about," he shared. "It wasn’t until recently where I was the height of my professional success — but it was the lowest I’d ever been in my personal life."

An insider said getting engaged might be 'the next step' for the duo.

The duo also chat about their romance on their "Amy & T.J." podcast — though they confessed they regret airing out their fights, as Robach said listening back to their arguments while editing episodes only makes things worse.

"That was upsetting to me. I don't think I ever want to record our fight again because if I made you mad the first time, it's like with time and space, you get re-angered or more angry," she spilled.

"No, people do not record your fights," Holmes agreed.

Us Weekly spoke to the insider about the pair's relationship.

