'That Was Upsetting': T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Regret Recording a 'Fight' They Had on Their Podcast
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have made at least one major mistake in their relationship.
During the Thursday, January 25, episode of their "Amy & T.J." podcast, the former news anchors admitted how much they regretted getting into a fight over their communication issues while recording a recent installment of the show.
According to Holmes, their spat during the episode in question ended up causing "at least one and maybe two other" fights between them. "If you're not in a good place already, that sets up someone perfectly to be an even bigger a------ than they were during the actual fight because no one wants that person to say, 'Aha, I told you, or I was right.' Nobody wants that," he noted.
When the pair sat down to listen and edit the episode, more problems ensued.
"That was upsetting to me," Robach said. "I don't think I ever want to record our fight again because if I made you mad the first time, it's like with time and space, you get re-angered or more angry."
The former CNN star revealed he "didn't like" hearing the fight, noting he and the blonde beauty listened to the recording "at least five times" and were really "relieving a trauma."
Robach claimed she caught things she'd "missed" during the fight, "so then there were more problems to deal with," she admitted.
"No, people do not record your fights," Holmes preached to their listeners.
The former GMA 3 stars have not held anything back from their audience since launching the show last year, even setting the record straight about how their romance started after their subsequent divorces and firings from the morning show.
"We were outed by a publication that outed us, and so to be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulteries, being outed as cheating on our spouses, and it wasn't the case. The odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken, and the day that article was released, we had both at that point been working divorce proceedings," Robach explained.
"We were in the middle of divorces. I believe the first day the picture was taken, unbeknownst to us, on November 10, my ex had already moved out of the house three months earlier. Anyone who thinks we were still in our marriages when those pictures were taken — the pictures actually tell the truth," Holmes added.