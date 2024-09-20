T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Have 'Talked About' Going to Couples Therapy Just to 'See What Happens'
Is it time for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes to do some reflecting?
On the Thursday, September 19, episode of the couple’s new “I Do, Part 2” podcast with Jennie Garth and Jana Kramer, the 47-year-old shared how he and Robach, 51, have considered going to therapy together — but not for the reason you’d think.
“I haven’t done couples therapy with Robach yet,” the former GMA3 anchor shared. “We’ve talked about doing so. We don’t know why — we just want to go and see what happens.”
The controversial duo’s relationship first made headlines in November 2022 after they were photographed getting cozy despite both of them being married — though they claimed they had each privately separated before getting together. Following the scandal, the pair was fired from their jobs at ABC, though their romance is still going strong.
In addition to discussing potentially going to couples therapy, Holmes opened up about his own healing journey.
“I never knew people went to therapy until maybe I was in my late 30s. I’m a Black man in the south. There’s no talk about [that]. There’s just some things that did not get discussed and never heard about,” the TV personality shared. “It wasn’t until recently where I was the height of my professional success — but it was the lowest I’d ever been in my personal life.”
Holmes noted he “finally just hit a wall” emotionally and someone pointed out professional help may be the answer.
“Somebody who wasn’t even that close to me recognized and identified it. They immediately got me into therapy,” he explained. “And it’s true that they say it’s like dating. You have to go around from therapist to therapist and find one that works for you.”
Holmes noted that once he was able to find a good fit, therapy was “helpful” for him, though, “It’s not something I keep up, but it was helpful for some of the darkest periods of my life.”
As OK! previously reported, Holmes' chatter about couples therapy came after an insider claimed the lovebirds have started fighting more.
"They bicker a lot more and the days of them not being able to keep their hands off each other are long gone," the source revealed.
The insider added that their former spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig — who started dating each other following news of Holmes and Robach’s relationship — "are getting a kick out of" the speculation that the reporters’ romance isn’t going so well.
The podcasters even spoke about their issues on "Amy & T.J."
"We fight about the same things, but not about the small things," Holmes dished, to which Robach replied, "It drives us both crazy.”
Holmes even admitted the arguments can get pretty feisty.
"We have big blowouts! If we're going to do this, let's do this,” Holmes said, as Robach added, "It's go big or go home."