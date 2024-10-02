or
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Reveal They've Been Living Together for the 'Last Few Weeks' — But 'Not by Choice'

Photo of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.
Source: MEGA

Depending on what happens with Amy Robach's daughter's apartment, the couple 'might be living together longer.'

By:

Oct. 2 2024, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

Does Amy Robach have a drawer at T.J. Holmes’ place?

On the Monday, September 30, episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast, the couple — whose romance shocked TV viewers in November 2022 — revealed how an unexpected circumstance caused them to start living together.

tj holmes amy robach reveal living together last few weeks not choice
Source: @ajrobach/Instagram

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's apartments are within walking distance of one another.

Holmes, 47, noted that the blonde beauty, 51, moved into his apartment after her daughter Ava, 21, had an insect infestation at her place due to a squatter and hoarder living next door.

Holmes spilled that they are officially under one roof, however, “It was not by choice.” He explained how they go “back and forth” between their respective apartments, which are within walking distance of one another. Robach confirmed the arrangement has been occurring for “the past few weeks.”

The mother-of-two, who shares Ava and Annalise with ex Tim McIntosh, explained that her eldest resided in a “grungy” apartment.

“Armies of roaches making their way from his apartment to hers,” she claimed.

tj holmes amy robach reveal living together last few weeks not choice
Source: MEGA

It has been almost two years since T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's alleged affair was revealed.

Despite trying everything to remedy the situation, they were unable to get rid of the insects. “They are getting a new apartment in this building away from this man,” the former GMA3 star added.

Robach agreed to let Ava and her roommate take over her place in the meantime.

“I’ve just said, ‘Hey y’all, knock yourselves out. I’ll be at T.J.’s,’” she stated.

Holmes echoed that they are "living together" full-time. Robach added that Ava is officially moving out of her own place this weekend, so the couple "might be living together longer."

tj holmes amy robach reveal living together last few weeks not choice
Source: @ajrobach/Instagram

T.J. Holmes told Amy Robach he's 'enjoyed the time that we've had together' in the same apartment.

T.J. Holmes

"This is what you do for your kids," Holmes said. "I know you're excited to be able to help them out, and this is what it's for."

Though the big step in their romance was unexpected, Robach gushed over blending their lives.

"I've enjoyed the time that we've had together. It's been a little different, but I've liked it ... where we know where we're going to end up every night instead of having a plan," she pointed out, noting they see the setup as a "trial run."

Holmes teased his partner about trying to find "something wrong" with cohabitating, to which he stated, “It’s too d--- cold at night. That’s an issue.”

tj holmes amy robach reveal living together last few weeks not choice
Source: @ajrobach/Instagram

Amy Robach described their living situation as a 'trial run.'

“That’s always been our issue. I like things cooler, you like things warmer,” Robach responded.

"Other than that, we've been good," Holmes concluded.

The important step in their relationship came almost two years after the duo sparked dating rumors despite Robach still being married to Andrew Shue at the time, and Holmes being married to Marilee Fiebig. However, they claimed they had privately split from their respective former spouses before getting together.

Due to the scandal, the two news anchors were both fired from their jobs at GMA3.

