Amy Robach's Daughters Join Andrew Shue & His Sons At Bruce Springsteen Concert After Mom's Scandalous Affair
Though Amy Robach and Andrew Shue are officially out of each other's lives after their divorce was finalized last month, the GMA alum's daughters spent quality time with their former stepdad and stepbrothers over the weekend.
Ava offered a glimpse of their family's fun night at a Bruce Springsteen concert on Saturday, April 1, captioning a snap of Andrew’s sons Wyatt and Nate via her Instagram Story: “Two boys seeing their idol." Amy wasn't seen in any of the footage from the concert.
Amy's two daughters, Annalise and Ava, seemed to have had a night to remember with the Shue men, who were seen enthusiastically singing along with The Boss. In one of the uploads from their night in New York City, Andrew and his three sons, Wyatt, Nate and Aidan — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney — had their arms around each other as they listened to the iconic singer.
Another snap showed Annalise and Ava posing with Andrew and Wyatt.
The group's united outing comes several months after Amy's months-long affair with former fellow GMA3 cohost was exposed following the release of photos showing the two getting cozy.
One month after the scandal made headlines in November 2022, T.J. filed for divorce from his wife of more than a decade, Marilee Fiebig. It was reported around the time that Amy and Andrew were already in the divorce process after she and her new boyfriend reportedly called it quits with their respective partners in August of last year.
- Jobless Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Enjoy Expensive Shopping Spree After CNN Shuts Down Their New Talk Show Pitch
- Hard Pass: CNN Tells T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach They're Not Interested In Pitch For New Talk Show
- T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach's 'Intimate' Sex Workouts Helped Them Prepare For Half-Marathon, Spills Source
Though Andrew has yet to publicly comment on his ex-wife's affair, he erased all traces of her from his Instagram, as he seemingly wants no part of the television personality's drama.
"[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.]," spilled a source earlier this year, as OK! reported. Meanwhile, Andrew and his sons are "doing well, moving forward and staying positive."
As for how T.J.'s wife has been handling his infidelity, Marilee expressed her disappointment in the father of her child in January.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After her lawyer confirmed, "T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible," the legal mind shamed the embattled journalist for the way the axed couple — who lost their jobs following an investigation into their workplace scandal — has been parading around their romance in public.
"We continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter," concluded Marilee's lawyer.
Us Weekly reported on Ava's footage from the concert.