Amy Robach's Estranged Husband Andrew Shue & His Sons 'Are Distancing Themselves' From 'GMA' Scandal: Source

Andrew Shue wants nothing do to with his estranged wife, Amy Robach, and her drama-filled affair with GMA3 costar T.J. Holmes.

"[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.]," a source revealed on Thursday, January 5, of the Melrose Place actor and his three sons, Nathaniel, Aiden and Wyatt, noting that it would be "very surprising" if the 55-year-old ever publicly addressed Robach's infidelity.