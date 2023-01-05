Amy Robach's Estranged Husband Andrew Shue & His Sons 'Are Distancing Themselves' From 'GMA' Scandal: Source
Andrew Shue wants nothing do to with his estranged wife, Amy Robach, and her drama-filled affair with GMA3 costar T.J. Holmes.
"[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.]," a source revealed on Thursday, January 5, of the Melrose Place actor and his three sons, Nathaniel, Aiden and Wyatt, noting that it would be "very surprising" if the 55-year-old ever publicly addressed Robach's infidelity.
Despite the 49-year-old news anchor's extramarital relationship inevitably causing tensions in her family's everyday lives, Shue and his children — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney — are "doing well, moving forward and staying positive," the insider continued to dish to a news publication.
AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES HAVE 'LOST A LOT OF FRIENDS' AFTER AFFAIR WAS PUBLICIZED, INSIDER REVEALS: 'THEY ONLY HAVE EACH OTHER RIGHT NOW'
The Gracie actor and his sons showcased their tight-knit bond throughout the holiday season, as Shue's eldest son, Nathaniel, even offered a rare photo of the four men celebrating the last moments of 2022 together.
"RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ‘23," the 26-year-old captioned the picture of his brothers and their father on a comfy green outdoor couch.
Although the entire scandal shocked coworkers, fans and friends alike, it's been reported that Robach and Shue separated in August — the same month Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, also split. Seemingly ready to rid all traces of his soon-to-be ex-wife, Shue completely wiped all traces of Robach moments after her scandal hit headlines.
AMY ROBACH SPOTTED LEAVING T.J. HOLMES' APARTMENT HOURS AFTER MARILEE FIEBIG BREAKS SILENCE ON SCANDAL
Shue's divorce from Robach is "almost finalized," according to a close insider who spilled more details of the former flames' demise on December 1, 2022.
"Amy and Andrew are divorcing, it’s almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer," the source confessed at the time. "They’ve constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up."
On the other hand, Holmes' estranged wife didn't appear to take things as well as Shue and was completely "blindsided" by the news that her husband — who officially filed for divorce from the attorney on December 28, 2022 — was having an affair with his talk show coanchor.