Marilee Fiebig Breaks Silence On Husband T.J. Holmes' 'Lack Of Respect & Sensitivity' After Amy Robach Affair
Marilee Fiebig has spoken out about her "disappointment" in estranged husband T.J. Holmes following the news anchor's bombshell affair with Good Morning America costar Amy Robach.
Fiebig's divorce lawyer, Stephanie Lehman, expressed the mother-of-one's heartbreak — especially after Holmes filed for divorce in New York City on December 28, 2022.
"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter [Sabine]," Lehman emphasized of the now-single mom's efforts to remain strong for her young child.
"To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible," Fiebig's attorney confirmed to a news publication on Wednesday, January 4.
"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter," Lehman continued, seemingly in regard to Holmes and Robach continuously flaunting their extramarital relationship while embarking on several romantic getaways over the past month since the affair came to light.
Although her marital demise has brought hardship to Fiebig — who tied the knot with Holmes in 2010 — "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."
Although Fiebig attempts to come to peace with her husband's infidelity, the attorney was originally "blindsided" when steamy photos of Holmes and Robach exposed the GMA3 costars' affair on November 30, 2022.
"She’s devastated. She had no idea," a source revealed of Fiebig just two days after her husband landed himself in the headlines for his workplace romance. "They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out."
On the other hand, Robach's divorce with her ex-husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue, is "almost finalized" according to a source, who spoke out moments after the affair was exposed.
As of December 5, 2022, both Robach and Holmes were indefinitely stripped of their talk show roles until ABC News completes an investigation into the unprofessional matter.