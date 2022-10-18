Style Your Home With Inspiration From Mark Wahlberg's Gorgeous California Mansion — Shop Now
It's time to turn your dreams of a home makeover into a reality.
As celebrities show off lavish living rooms and elegant kitchens pulled straight from a Pinterest board, it can be easy to feel discouraged about ever achieving the interior design look you've aways desired.
While you may not be able to move into Mark Wahlberg's recently listed $90 million California mansion, you can still easily give your home a similar spruced up style for just a fraction of the price!
Obsessed with the award-winning actor's elegant estate? OK! shares a look inside Wahlberg's stunning home and helps you shop the celeb-inspired styles directly through our site below!
Kitchen
Recently released photos showed off Wahlberg's unique wicker chairs and charming decor accents. Make your kitchen feel complete with a similar hint of style.
Safavieh's Home Collection Cypress Light Oak Wicker Chair is on sale retailing for $183.75 (regularly $278) at amazon.com.
Juvale's Japanese Cast Iron Teapot Set is on sale retailing for $26.99 (regularly $41.99) at target.com.
Living Room
The Ted actor's living room portrayed a rustic antique aesthetic while still having a cozy at-home atmosphere. Add an antler-inspired accessory to match Wahlberg's olden theme or make it your own with a modern twist!
Glitzhome's Pinecone Antler Cypress Leaved Wreath is on sale retailing for $54.99 (regularly $89.95) at amazon.com.
Foyer
No need for a duel staircase to make for an inviting entryway! Hanging plants add the perfect touch of greenery alongside a contemporary finish.
Vickerman's Artificial Pothos Hanging Bush is on sale retailing for $49.99 (regularly $59.99) at target.com.