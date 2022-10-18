OK Magazine
Style Your Home With Inspiration From Mark Wahlberg's Gorgeous California Mansion — Shop Now

mark wahlberg mansion home decor inspiration
Oct. 18 2022, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

It's time to turn your dreams of a home makeover into a reality.

As celebrities show off lavish living rooms and elegant kitchens pulled straight from a Pinterest board, it can be easy to feel discouraged about ever achieving the interior design look you've aways desired.

While you may not be able to move into Mark Wahlberg's recently listed $90 million California mansion, you can still easily give your home a similar spruced up style for just a fraction of the price!

Obsessed with the award-winning actor's elegant estate? OK! shares a look inside Wahlberg's stunning home and helps you shop the celeb-inspired styles directly through our site below!

Kitchen

mark wahlberg mansion home decor inspiration
Source: Anthony Barcelo/MLS.com

Recently released photos showed off Wahlberg's unique wicker chairs and charming decor accents. Make your kitchen feel complete with a similar hint of style.

LOOKING FOR 'A FRESH START': MARK WAHLBERG LEAVES $90 MILLION CALIFORNIA MANSION 'TO GIVE KIDS A BETTER LIFE' IN NEVADA

kitchen wicker stool chair
Source: Amazon

Safavieh's Home Collection Cypress Light Oak Wicker Chair is on sale retailing for $183.75 (regularly $278) at amazon.com.

aesthetic trendy teapot kitchen decor
Source: Target

Juvale's Japanese Cast Iron Teapot Set is on sale retailing for $26.99 (regularly $41.99) at target.com.

aesthetic white and gold bowls kitchen
Source: Target

Threshold's Stoneware Gold Bowls 4 Pack retail for $15 at target.com.

aesthetic elegant kitchen cooking set
Source: Anthropologie

GreenPan's Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set retails for $399.99 at anthropologie.com.

golf knife set with block
Source: Amazon

Marco Almond's Luxury Golden Knife Sets retail for $97.99 at amazon.com.

Living Room

mark wahlberg mansion home decor inspiration
Source: Anthony Barcelo/MLS.com

The Ted actor's living room portrayed a rustic antique aesthetic while still having a cozy at-home atmosphere. Add an antler-inspired accessory to match Wahlberg's olden theme or make it your own with a modern twist!

aesthetic unique side table beige living room
Source: Anthropologie

Anthropologie's Sonali Side Table retails for $598 at anthropologie.com.

white living room sofa
Source: Anthropologie

Amber Lewis for Anthropologie's Bouclé Sofa retails for $3,998 at anthropologie.com.

aesthetic side table vase living room decor
Source: Anthropologie

House of Hackney's Glass Vase retails for $68 at anthropologie.com.

gold standing floor lamp
Source: Amazon

Torondo's Dimmable Floor Lamp is on sale retailing for $63.99 (regularly $99.99) at amazon.com.

antler reef rustic living room home decor
Source: Amazon

Glitzhome's Pinecone Antler Cypress Leaved Wreath is on sale retailing for $54.99 (regularly $89.95) at amazon.com.

Foyer

mark wahlberg mansion home decor inspiration
Source: Anthony Barcelo/MLS.com

No need for a duel staircase to make for an inviting entryway! Hanging plants add the perfect touch of greenery alongside a contemporary finish.

CELEBRATE BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH WITH THESE BRANDS — SHOP NOW

accent chair entryway foyer aesthetic
Source: Amazon

HAOBO's Armless Accent Chair retails for $174.99 at amazon.com.

rugrunneraestheticfoyerentryway
Source: Amazon

NuLOOM's Vintage Exie Runner Rug is on sale retailing for $49.45 (regularly $68) at amazon.com.

foyer cabinet entryway inspo
Source: Anthropologie

Anthropologie's Toulouse Inlay Entryway Cabinet retails for $1,298 at anthropologie.com.

aesthetic gold mirror entryway inspo
Source: Anthropologie

Anthropologie's Gleaming Primrose Mirror retails for $498 at anthropologie.com.

hanging plant aesthetic home decor
Source: Amazon

Vickerman's Artificial Pothos Hanging Bush is on sale retailing for $49.99 (regularly $59.99) at target.com.

