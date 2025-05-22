or
Amy Robach Regrets Quick Engagement to Ex Andrew Shue: 'A Little Embarrassing'

photo of Andrew Shue and Amy Robach
Source: mega

Amy Robach and her ex-husband Andrew Shue separated in 2022.

By:

May 22 2025, Published 6:37 p.m. ET

Amy Robach, 52, revealed on the “I Do, Part 2” podcast during its broadcast on Wednesday, May 21, that she has some regrets about her relationship with her second ex-husband, Andrew Shue.

“I got engaged after, let me see, wait, hold on, four months. I got engaged after four months, and I got married after ten months of meeting him,” Robach said, adding how her quick engagement was “a little embarrassing.”

amy robach regrets quick engagement ex husband andrew shue embarrassing
Source: mega

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue divorced in March 2023.

The TV personality and Shue, who raised a blended family together, tied the knot in 2010 and separated in August 2022, later finalizing their divorce in March 2023.

During Robach’s separation, she and T.J. Holmes, 47, sparked a romantic relationship while they were co-hosts of GMA3: What You Need to Know. Word of their dating wasn’t made public until November 2022 — however, neither party had announced they were in the middle of divorcing their spouses.

“It was one of those things where everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced,” Robach recalled on an episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast. “I took my ring off early August. It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce.”

amy robach regrets quick engagement ex andrew shue a little embarrassing
Source: mega

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were fired from 'GMA3' for their romantic relationship.

When photos of Robach and Holmes went viral during the start of their relationship, the couple was forced to confirm their romance. In doing so, both of them were fired from GMA3 for going against the show’s employee guidelines.

Though they are still going strong, OK! reported earlier this year on a source who claimed Robach is desperately waiting for a proposal from her boyfriend.

amy robach regrets quick engagement to ex andrew shue embarrassing
Source: mega

Amy Robach wants to be engaged to T.J. Holmes sooner than later.

“Amy feels like she put everything at stake to be with T.J., and she’s waited long enough for him to make the ultimate commitment to her,” the insider said.

“T.J. made it clear he wants to decide when and where, and Amy said all right, but now she’s getting antsy about it,” the source noted.

Meanwhile, Shue and Holmes’ second ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, have shacked up post-divorce, even moving in with each other.

amy robach regrets quick engagement ex andrew shue embarrassing
Source: mega

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig moved in with each other after their divorces.

“Marriage is a big step, so they’re cautious and careful because they got hurt the last time,” a source spilled to a news outlet about Shue and Fiebig.

“It’s more important for them to just be in love, live together, travel and enjoy each other,” adding, “It’s not revenge, it’s real.”

