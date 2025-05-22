Amy Robach Regrets Quick Engagement to Ex Andrew Shue: 'A Little Embarrassing'

The TV personality and Shue, who raised a blended family together, tied the knot in 2010 and separated in August 2022, later finalizing their divorce in March 2023.

During Robach’s separation, she and T.J. Holmes, 47, sparked a romantic relationship while they were co-hosts of GMA3: What You Need to Know. Word of their dating wasn’t made public until November 2022 — however, neither party had announced they were in the middle of divorcing their spouses.

“It was one of those things where everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced,” Robach recalled on an episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast. “I took my ring off early August. It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce.”