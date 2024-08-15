Amy Robach's Ex Andrew Shue Is 'Very, Very Happy' Amid His Romance With Marilee Fiebig, Actor's Sister Shares
Andrew Shue has put the drama behind him after his messy divorce from Amy Robach.
Elisabeth Shue gave a positive update about the actor when she chatted with reporters at the Tuesday, August 13, NYC premiere of The Good Half.
"He's great. He's very, very happy," Elisabeth, 60, shared of her 57-year-old sibling, who has been dating Marilee Fiebig since last year.
Andrew and Marilee's romance, which was uncovered in December 2023, shocked fans since the mother-of-one is the ex-wife of T.J. Holmes, who is currently dating Andrew's ex-wife Amy.
Amy and T.J.'s romance was exposed in late 2022 when they were co-anchors on GMA3.
At the time, it looked as though the two were having an affair, but they insisted they were going through their respective divorces privately. Nonetheless, the drama led to them being axed from the ABC series.
Meanwhile, Andrew and Marilee started forming a friendship, as they "bonded" over their divorces and shared "values."
"He supposedly reached out to her, they met up, compared notes, shed some tears and eventually learned to laugh about the absurdity of it all," a source told a news outlet. "They’ve definitely helped each other heal."
Though some people thought the exes were just trying to get under their former partners' skin, an insider said their relationship is the real deal.
This past March, a source spilled that Marilee and the Melrose Place alum "have gotten more serious" but aren't talking about an engagement.
"They’re both coming out of, like, 13-year marriages, and they’re still in that getting-to-know-each-other phase," the source pointed out, though they clarified the two "are fully together and committed. It’s a very healthy relationship."
Amy, 51, and T.J., 46, were shocked over the coupling at first, but nowadays, an insider claimed the blonde beauty "is happy for Andrew and Marilee."
The TV anchor's nonchalance toward her former spouse's personal life also stems from making her and T.J's romance a priority.
On a recent episode of their "Amy & T.J." podcast, the co-hosts revealed that even though they want to be together for the rest of their lives, they're unsure if they'll ever officially tie the knot.
"Interestingly, now, with the choice totally in front of us to get married or not for us, we're kind of on the fence and laughing about it because it doesn't matter because we know we want to be with each other," she explained. "We want to marry each other. We don't have to necessarily get married because of what that represents."