Amy Robach 'Feels Like She Put Everything at Stake' to Be With T.J. Holmes as She Waits for a Proposal: Source

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' romance resulted in them losing their jobs and being somewhat ostracized from Hollywood, and though the couple is still going strong after two years, a source claimed Robach still isn't fully satisfied with how things are going.

"Amy feels like she put everything at stake to be with T.J. and she’s waited long enough for him to make the ultimate commitment to her," a source said of the mom-of-two wanting a proposal.