Amy Robach 'Feels Like She Put Everything at Stake' to Be With T.J. Holmes as She Waits for a Proposal: Source
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' romance resulted in them losing their jobs and being somewhat ostracized from Hollywood, and though the couple is still going strong after two years, a source claimed Robach still isn't fully satisfied with how things are going.
"Amy feels like she put everything at stake to be with T.J. and she’s waited long enough for him to make the ultimate commitment to her," a source said of the mom-of-two wanting a proposal.
The stars have even discussed the idea of getting married on their "Amy & T.J." podcast, noting they could elope instead of having a big affair.
"T.J. made it clear he wants to decide when and where, and Amy said all right, but now she’s getting antsy about it," the source noted.
While the two have taken a big step and started living together, the insider said Robach, 53, "hates being in limbo, and if T.J. keeps dragging his feet, she’s sure to issue an ultimatum!"
Despite the blonde beauty's eagerness to become a wife again, the pair appear to still have some issues they need to work out.
In fact, in September 2024, the dad-of-three admitted to wanting to go to couples therapy with his former GMA3 costar.
"I haven’t done couples therapy with Robach yet. We’ve talked about doing so. We don’t know why — we just want to go and see what happens," he explained on the "I Do, Part 2" podcast.
The pair's troubles have even played out on their podcast, though they both admitted that airing out their fights to listeners isn't a good idea.
"That was upsetting to me. I don't think I ever want to record our fight again because if I made you mad the first time, it's like with time and space, you get re-angered or more angry," Robach explained of what it was like to have to hear their argument over again while they edited a podcast episode.
"No, people do not record your fights," Holmes agreed.
The pair's romance was exposed in late 2022, but at the time, they had not revealed to the public that their previous respective marriages were over, so many thought they were having an affair.
Despite insisting otherwise, ABC decided to fire them from their joint hosting spots on GMA3.
In an unexpected turn of events, once Robach divorced Andrew Shue and Holmes split from ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, their exes wound up hitting it off and have been together since December 2023.
National Enquirer reported on Robach wanting a proposal.