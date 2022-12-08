Amy Robach Spotted For First Time Since 'GMA3' Absence & ABC Probe Into T.J. Holmes Romance
Amy Robach appears to be soaking in her time away from work. The controversial Good Morning America host was spotted for the first time since she was taken off air following the revelation that she had an alleged affair with coanchor T.J. Holmes.
Looking completely unfazed while walking her dog around New York City on Wednesday, December 7, Robach, 49, seemed to put on a genuine smile for the outing. The blonde beauty rocked a pair of green cargo pants and a white blouse under a stylish denim jacket. She kept her hair up in a messy bun and opted for minimal makeup as she strolled the streets, as seen in photos.
The anchor's casual outing comes one week after her romance with Holmes was exposed, leading to both stars being pulled from GMA3 — as the network drama became an "internal and external distraction."
'GMA' ANCHORS ROBIN ROBERTS & GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS 'FURIOUS' OVER AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES' 'MESSY' EXTRAMARITAL AFFAIR: SOURCE
It's believed that their working relationship turned romantic in August after both television personalities left their respective partners — however, many are calling the timeline into question.
And despite showing up to work together "as a couple" after their romance was exposed, with the pair joking about the "great week" they had on air, ABC News president Kim Godwin removed them from their show on Monday, December 5, while the network does a probe for possible violations.
ABC's human resources and legal departments are reportedly looking to determine whether the high-profile co-workers did anything to breach their contracts, such as using company resources to meet romantically. This can include if they used cars or drivers to sneakily run around together or pressured staffers to keep the relationship on the DL.
Meanwhile, Godwin already claimed in a Monday editorial call that the duo did not violate company policies — a declaration that upset some people at the network considering they didn't look into the relationship yet.
Holmes' wife, Marilee Fiebig, was also far from thrilled following news of her husband's secret romance. Holmes and Fiebig were reportedly working on their marriage after he was already caught cheating with another GMA producer, Natasha Singh, a few years prior.
Fiebig was left "blindsided" by Holmes' betrayal, considering she considered Ruboch a good friend, and several more sources have since come forward to accuse the embattled star of being unfaithful with multiple other co-workers.
AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES CUDDLED CLOSE DURING WORK TRIP, ALLEGED ROMANCE BEGAN AFTER SPLIT FROM SPOUSES: SOURCE
As for Ruboch and her former significant other, she and actor Andrew Schue are close to finalizing their divorce.