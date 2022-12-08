Amy Robach Spotted For First Time Since 'GMA3' Absence & ABC Probe Into T.J. Holmes Romance

Amy Robach appears to be soaking in her time away from work. The controversial Good Morning America host was spotted for the first time since she was taken off air following the revelation that she had an alleged affair with coanchor T.J. Holmes.

Looking completely unfazed while walking her dog around New York City on Wednesday, December 7, Robach, 49, seemed to put on a genuine smile for the outing. The blonde beauty rocked a pair of green cargo pants and a white blouse under a stylish denim jacket. She kept her hair up in a messy bun and opted for minimal makeup as she strolled the streets, as seen in photos.