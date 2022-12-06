GMA's Amy Robach Jokes About Work Drama To Reese Witherspoon Months Before Alleged Affair Scandal Broke
Amy Robach seemed to find her secret romance drama at work amusing before it was plastered all over tabloids, news outlets and social media.
After Robach's private relationship with T.J. Holmes was revealed last week amid their splits from their respective spouses, an interview of the 49-year-old joking about Good Morning America drama resurfaced online.
During an interview with Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show star and creator asked Robach of her Apple TV+ drama, "Does it hit home a little bit?" to which the GM3 reporter replied, "We could give you a few more plot lines."
'GMA' ANCHORS ROBIN ROBERTS & GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS 'FURIOUS' OVER AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES' 'MESSY' EXTRAMARITAL AFFAIR: SOURCE
Witherspoon joked, "Yes! Email me, girl."
The actress' hit series followed the behind-the-scenes drama of a corrupt morning news show that included office romances, inappropriate conduct with senior employees and the politics of the industry.
Meanwhile, over at Good Morning America, there is real life chaos going on behind-the-scenes after Robach and Holmes' personal lives were pushed to the forefront of news following PDA photos of the two surfacing, which led to their off-screen romance being exposed.
The pair — whose apparent extramarital affair began earlier this year — has since been removed from their long-running ABC morning program in light of the drama, with reporters Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez set to take over until the network figures out what to do with the rumored couple.
"There is massive confusion internally," an unnamed insider explained of the media giant’s frantic reaction, adding that in the meantime, ABC News president Kim Godwin "has taken them off the air while they deal with this internally."
And while Robach and Holmes are said to be relieved that their relationship is now out in the open — though the leaks were “not how they wanted [news of their relationship] to come out," claimed an insider — other GMA staffers have had conflicting reactions to the news.
"The relationship is all anyone can talk about. Staffers are filled with mixed emotions, because these two are very respected amongst the company, and are also two consenting adults, living their lives," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Everyone was wondering when the bosses would step in, and now that they have, it's a waiting game."
On the other hand, fellow anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are "furious" that the scandal could ruin the morning show's stellar reputation.
T.J. HOLMES HAD 'INAPPROPRIATE MOMENTS' WITH 'GMA' COLLEAGUES, INCLUDING 3-YEAR AFFAIR WITH PRODUCER NATASHA SINGH: SOURCES
"This is very messy. [Robin and George] prided themselves on not having a sex scandal, like Today once did with Matt Lauer," an insider spilled of the disgraced news personality, who was fired due to sexual misconduct. "They were so proud all their hosts were decent, married and committed people."
It's unclear what Robach and Holmes' future is at GMA at this time.
After both Robach and Holmes wed their now-estranged partners — actor Andrew Shue and attorney Marilee Fiebig, respectively — in 2010, they separated from their spouses in August.