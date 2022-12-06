Amy Robach 'Blames' Lara Spencer For Her & T.J. Holmes' 'GMA' Absence After Alleged Affair: Source
Something sneaky happened behind the scenes of Good Morning America over the weekend and Amy Robach is going to get to the bottom of it.
Despite appearing as costars on the famed talk show the morning after Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair was revealed to the public on Wednesday, November 30, the dynamic duo was put on an indefinite hiatus from their roles as of the morning of Monday, December 5.
The timeline of events doesn’t seem to be adding up, causing Robach to have a strong hunch her rival Lara Spencer might have something to do with ABC’s decision to take the scandalous stars off of the air.
“The bosses were thrilled and giddy with the ratings on Friday, but now Amy and T.J. are suddenly off the show,” a source revealed to a news publication on Monday evening. “It’s not a delayed reaction — something happened and Amy is blaming Lara.”
“ABC made the decision after further details came to light,” the close insider continued after a previous source spilled Robach and Holmes won’t be cohosts any time soon, as their extramarital relationship with one another serves as an “internal and external distraction.”
Tensions between Robach and Spencer have been heating up ever since the former was seen as the best-fitted replacement for Robin Roberts when she had to take medical leave from GMA in 2012 while recovering from a bone marrow transplant, the source from Robach’s inner circle explained.
“Lara was livid that Amy was seen by bosses as Robin’s heir-apparent,” they admitted. “It was clear that Amy would be the one to step in. Lara wanted the gig and hasn’t ever forgotten it.”
While Robach’s tight-knit crew insisted Spencer has a decade-long grudge, an additional insider confessed quite the opposite, claiming the ABC News correspondent has actually been one of the more understanding staffers since the scandal circulated through the workplace.
“People have their own idea of what’s going on behind-the-scenes. Lara is supporting Amy,” the second source claimed.
Whether Spencer had pull in ABC's decision or not, Holmes and Robach still remain off of television screens for the foreseeable future.