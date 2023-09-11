'Shame on You': Amy Schumer Deletes Post After Being Slammed for Making Fun of Nicole Kidman's Appearance
Amy Schumer is under fire.
According to a report, the comedian mocked Nicole Kidman's appearance at the U.S. Open via Instagram — but the post received so much backlash that she deleted it the very same day.
Schumer captioned the Monday, September 11, upload, "This how human sit," seemingly to imply that the Australian actress was acting robotic while taking in a tennis match.
The comments section was immediately flooded with negative reactions, with one person questioning, "Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now."
"Bringing others down is always a sign of our own internal insecurities anyway, so the critics here should hold a mirror," said another Instagram user, while a third wrote of Schumer's words, "mean girl public trolling."
"Why is @amyschumer so mean?" ask someone on twitter, while another said, "So sad. Why do women enjoy berating other women? ... Shame on you Amy."
The Trainwreck lead eventually issued an apology of sorts — though she also used her message to shade those like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for supporting Danny Masterson, their costar who was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women.
"I want to apologized to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien. I will be asking the cast of That '70s Show to write letter for advocating for my forgiveness. #takingtimetoheal," the mom-of-one penned, referring to the couple's apology video.
However, it seems Schumer deleted that post as well.
Being called out for jokes is nothing new for the NYC native, as she received quite a bit of backlash when she made fun of Kirsten Dunst while co-hosting the 2022 Oscars.
"Amy Schumer just made a joke about Kirsten Dunst being a seat filler and Jesse Plemons (her husband) was not having it either," one person complained on social media at the time, while another called her dig "tasteless."
Schumer responded to the drama by assuring fans that she went over the bit with the Bring It On star prior to the show.
"I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too!" she declared. "That was a choreographed bit she was in on. Wouldn't disrespect that queen like that."
Page Six reported on Schumer deleting the post.