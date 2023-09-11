OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > amy schumer
OK LogoNEWS

'Shame on You': Amy Schumer Deletes Post After Being Slammed for Making Fun of Nicole Kidman's Appearance

amy schumer deletes post slammed making fun nicole kidman appearance
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 11 2023, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Amy Schumer is under fire.

According to a report, the comedian mocked Nicole Kidman's appearance at the U.S. Open via Instagram — but the post received so much backlash that she deleted it the very same day.

Article continues below advertisement
amy schumer deletes post slammed making fun nicole kidman appearance
Source: mega

Amy Schumer is being accused of cyberbullying Nicole Kidman.

Schumer captioned the Monday, September 11, upload, "This how human sit," seemingly to imply that the Australian actress was acting robotic while taking in a tennis match.

The comments section was immediately flooded with negative reactions, with one person questioning, "Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now."

Article continues below advertisement
amy schumer deletes post slammed making fun nicole kidman appearance
Source: mega

Kidman (right) and a friend attended the U.S. Open on Sunday, September 9.

"Bringing others down is always a sign of our own internal insecurities anyway, so the critics here should hold a mirror," said another Instagram user, while a third wrote of Schumer's words, "mean girl public trolling."

"Why is @amyschumer so mean?" ask someone on twitter, while another said, "So sad. Why do women enjoy berating other women? ... Shame on you Amy."

Article continues below advertisement
amy schumer deletes post slammed making fun nicole kidman appearance
Source: mega

Schumer sometimes pushes the envelope with her jokes.

MORE ON:
amy schumer

The Trainwreck lead eventually issued an apology of sorts — though she also used her message to shade those like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for supporting Danny Masterson, their costar who was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women.

"I want to apologized to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien. I will be asking the cast of That '70s Show to write letter for advocating for my forgiveness. #takingtimetoheal," the mom-of-one penned, referring to the couple's apology video.

Article continues below advertisement

However, it seems Schumer deleted that post as well.

Being called out for jokes is nothing new for the NYC native, as she received quite a bit of backlash when she made fun of Kirsten Dunst while co-hosting the 2022 Oscars.

"Amy Schumer just made a joke about Kirsten Dunst being a seat filler and Jesse Plemons (her husband) was not having it either," one person complained on social media at the time, while another called her dig "tasteless."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Schumer responded to the drama by assuring fans that she went over the bit with the Bring It On star prior to the show.

"I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too!" she declared. "That was a choreographed bit she was in on. Wouldn't disrespect that queen like that."

Page Six reported on Schumer deleting the post.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.