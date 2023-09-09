'We Support Victims': Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Apologize for Writing Danny Masterson Character Letters
On Saturday, September 9, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took to Instagram to share an apology video regarding the glowing character letters they wrote for Danny Masterson — who was recently convicted of raping two women.
The duo has faced a plethora of backlash for their actions and expressed their remorse in the short clip.
"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher began, while looking at the camera in a white T-shirt.
"We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future," Kunis chimed in while looking over at her husband.
"A couple months ago, Danny's family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years, so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing," the Your Place or Mine star explained.
"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," the Bad Moms actress added, to which Kutcher noted, "They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place."
"Our heart goes out to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape," Kunis concluded before ending the video.
As OK! previously reported, the duo gushed over Masterson — who was sentenced to 30 years behind bars — in the infamous letters.
Kutcher described the criminal as his "role model" and "friend," insisting he's "been nothing but a positive influence on me."
"He's an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being. Over [our] 25-year relationship I don't ever recall him lying to me," the 45-year-old wrote. "He's taught me about being direct and confronting issues in life and relationships head-on, resolving them, and moving forward. Danny is a person that is consistently there for you when you need him."
Meanwhile, Kunis called Masterson her "dear friend" and an "outstanding older brother figure to me."
"Witnessing his interactions with his daughter has been heartwarming and enlightening. He prioritizes his family, education, and happiness above all else, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to being a loving and responsible parent," she raved. "As a father, he leads by example, instilling in her values that reflect integrity, compassion, and respect for others."