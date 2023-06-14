Amy Schumer Slams 'Sociopath' Hilaria Baldwin for 'Pretending' to Be From Spain in Scathing Netflix Special
Amy Schumer dragged Hilaria Baldwin for faking her Spanish heritage in her latest Netflix special Emergency Contact, which premiered on Tuesday, June 13.
This comes three years after it was revealed that despite claiming to be from Spain for many years and speaking with a thick accent, Baldwin's birth name is actually Hillary Thomas and she is from Massachusetts.
"Do you guys know who Hilaria Baldwin is? I’m saying it wrong. I’m sorry," Schumer joked before repeating the name with a Spanish accent, adding that she "just can't wrap" her head around this wild story.
The comedienne told the audience that she met Baldwin "years ago" on Saturday Night Live, where the now 39-year-old informed her that she was "from España," even though she had no ties to the country.
The Inside Amy Schumer personality went on to roast the mother-of-seven — who shares kids Carmen Gabriela, Raphael Thomas, Romeo Alejandro David, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, Maria Lucía Victoría and Ilaria Catalina Irena with husband Alec Baldwin — for having a "von Trapp amount of children" with "very Spanish names like Jamón, Croqueta and Flamenco."
"And all of this would be fine and beautiful, except that ‘Hilaria from España’ is actually Hillary from Boston," Schumer quipped. "This woman is in no way Spanish. Her parents are not from Spain. No one in her life is from Spain."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Amy Schumer Accidentally 'Frees The Nipple' On Instagram, Gets Called Out By Orlando Bloom
- Amy Schumer Is Performing For One Night In The Hamptons In July — How To Snag A Ticket!
- It's Gemini Season! Johnny Depp, Kanye West, Angelina Jolie, & More Celebrities Who Share The Powerful Zodiac Sign: Photos
Schumer noted that she's not "trying to bully a sociopath," but she had a "point" to make, revealing that she believed that Baldwin visited the European country and decided to adopt the culture as her own.
"I've been lucky enough to go to Spain. Some of you have been. It’s great, right? Don’t you love it? I loved it, too. But Hillary from Boston … loooved it!" she said, putting on the Spanish accent again to joke that Baldwin must have liked it so much that she decided, "I am going to be from it!"
"My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight up pretended to be from Spain," she continued. "And her husband shot someone... Now stay with me! My point is that neither of them give a f***."
As OK! previously reported, the 30 Rock actor, 65, fatally shot Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 in a tragic, on-set accident.
Although he was later charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the incident, all charges against him were dropped earlier this year.