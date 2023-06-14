Amy Schumer Slams 'Sociopath' Hilaria Baldwin for 'Pretending' to Be From Spain in Scathing Netflix Special

Schumer noted that she's not "trying to bully a sociopath," but she had a "point" to make, revealing that she believed that Baldwin visited the European country and decided to adopt the culture as her own.

"I've been lucky enough to go to Spain. Some of you have been. It’s great, right? Don’t you love it? I loved it, too. But Hillary from Boston … loooved it!" she said, putting on the Spanish accent again to joke that Baldwin must have liked it so much that she decided, "I am going to be from it!"

"My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight up pretended to be from Spain," she continued. "And her husband shot someone... Now stay with me! My point is that neither of them give a f***."