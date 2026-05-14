Slim Amy Schumer Shows Off Significant Weight Loss in Plunging Dress Months After Chris Fischer Split: Photos

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Amy Schumer showed off her slimmed-down figure in style. The Kinda Pregnant actress, 44, flaunted her fit frame in a plunging maxi dress in photos posted via Instagram on Wednesday, May 13.

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Amy Schumer Flaunted Her Assets in a Plunging Neckline

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram Amy Schumer looked confident as she rocked a racy, plunging neckline.

The steel-blue polka dot dress featured a plunging neckline edged with ruffles for added drama. Sheer sleeves highlighted Schumer's toned arms, while a navy ribbon cinched her waist, accentuating her petite silhouette. "🐳🐳🐳," the comedian captioned the upload.

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Amy Schumer's Inner Circle Showed Support

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram Leslie Mann, Jewel and Loni Love were among many to praise Amy Schumer's look.

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Amy Schumer Declared She Was the 'Healthiest' She'd Ever Been Earlier This Year

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram Amy Schumer revealed she tried a few GLP-1 medication before finding what worked for her.

The Trainwreck star has been open about her weight loss, declaring in February that she was "the healthiest" she'd ever been despite criticism from fans. In the past, she confessed to trying different GLP-1 medications before settling on Mounjaro. "And, look, it's not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or like severe obesity, which most of the internet thinks I have," the actress told fans via Instagram in March 2025. "But I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."

Amy Schumer Announced Split in December 2025

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer made it down the aisle in 2018.