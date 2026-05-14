Slim Amy Schumer Shows Off Significant Weight Loss in Plunging Dress Months After Chris Fischer Split: Photos
May 14 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET
Amy Schumer showed off her slimmed-down figure in style.
The Kinda Pregnant actress, 44, flaunted her fit frame in a plunging maxi dress in photos posted via Instagram on Wednesday, May 13.
Amy Schumer Flaunted Her Assets in a Plunging Neckline
The steel-blue polka dot dress featured a plunging neckline edged with ruffles for added drama.
Sheer sleeves highlighted Schumer's toned arms, while a navy ribbon cinched her waist, accentuating her petite silhouette.
"🐳🐳🐳," the comedian captioned the upload.
Amy Schumer's Inner Circle Showed Support
Several of Schumer's famous friends showed their support in the comments section as she continues to embrace her new single era following her split from Chris Fischer.
"❤️," wrote actress and comedian Leslie Mann, while singer Jewel said, "Beauty 🩵."
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Amy Schumer Declared She Was the 'Healthiest' She'd Ever Been Earlier This Year
The Trainwreck star has been open about her weight loss, declaring in February that she was "the healthiest" she'd ever been despite criticism from fans. In the past, she confessed to trying different GLP-1 medications before settling on Mounjaro.
"And, look, it's not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or like severe obesity, which most of the internet thinks I have," the actress told fans via Instagram in March 2025. "But I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."
Amy Schumer Announced Split in December 2025
Though the actress has been making strides in her health, her personal life has been up and down, as she announced her split from Fischer, 45, in December 2025.
"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” she wrote via Instagram on December 12, 2025. “We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse [sic] I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket [sic] and not because he’s a hot Janlmes [sic] beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”
The comedian filed for divorce in January.
Fischer and Schumer tied the knot in 2018 after just a few months of dating. The pair share one son, Gene David, whom they welcomed in May 2019.