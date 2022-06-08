Amy Schumer Is Performing For One Night In The Hamptons In July — How To Snag A Ticket!

If you're a fan of Amy Schumer, then you're in luck! The comedian announced on Wednesday, June 8, that she will perform for one night only in East Hampton at The Clubhouse on July 23.

NY-based producers Murmrr Presents and The Clubhouse teamed up to produce the summer event, and what's even better is that all proceeds from the show will be donated to The Retreat, a local East End organization, whose mission "is to provide safety, shelter, and support for victims of domestic abuse and to break the cycle of family violence," the press release reads. “As the East End's only domestic violence organization, The Retreat applauds Miss Schumer’s courage and generosity in support of survivors," the organization said in a statement about the blonde beauty.