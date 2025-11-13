'Strong and Healthy' Amy Schumer Reveals Why She Deleted Her Pre-Weight Loss Photos on Instagram: 'I'm Proud of How I've Looked Always'

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer is shutting down rumors about her Instagram cleanup. The 44-year-old comedian took to the platform to explain why she deleted some of her old photos — and it had nothing to do with her weight loss. Sharing a playful selfie in oversized jeweled glasses, Schumer made it clear that she’s proud of how she’s looked at every stage of her life.

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer explained why she deleted old Instagram photos.

“Hey, media outlets, I didn’t delete my old photos because they were pre-me losing weight. That’s a narrative you created. I’m proud of how I’ve looked always,” she wrote. “I have been working to be pain-free, and I finally am. My endometriosis is better. My back is healing. I no longer have Cushing syndrome, so my face went back to normal. I am grateful to be strong and healthy, especially for my son.”

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram The comedian said she feels 'strong' and 'beautiful.'

Schumer also took a moment to remind fans that social media doesn’t define one's self-worth. “Your Instagram is not your identity, it’s a curation of what you want the world to see, and I feel great, strong and beautiful and it’s been fun sharing that,” she said.

She doubled down on the fact that her changes were about health, not vanity. “I didn’t purposely go on a ‘weight loss journey,’ that’s a fine thing to go on. But my focus has been on health. I’m sure my weight will always fluctuate. I’m a perimenopausal woman on HRT meds. Wishing you strength and self-love,” she concluded.

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram Amy Schumer said she’s proud of how she’s looked at every stage in her life.

As OK! previously reported, Schumer recently stunned fans with a new photo showing off her slimmed-down figure in a strapless red mini dress. Sitting barefoot on a cozy chair, she struck a cheeky pose holding her heels, then slipped them on and gave the camera a flirty smirk from her staircase. “Back on my staircase bulls--- again. @gitabass makeup and pics @tousledbyjae hair @maisonvalentino hooking a sister up. @chrisgiarrizzo for the @voelhair @chanelofficial shoesies @annaspraytanner I actually left my house tonight. Who’s proud? I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!” she captioned the post.

Schumer has been open about her health transformation and struggles. Earlier this year, she revealed her experience with weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic and Mounjaro. “I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy,” she told Howard Stern in January. “So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden. I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they’re all good. So, God bless them.”

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer opened up about her struggles with endometriosis and Cushing syndrome.

She said the side effects were so bad she couldn’t even play catch with her 6-year-old son, Gene David, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer. By March, the Trainwreck star found a treatment plan that worked, telling fans she was taking estrogen and progesterone along with Mounjaro.