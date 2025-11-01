Amy Schumer's Dramatic 40-Pound Weight-Loss: See Her Incredible Transformation in Before and After Photos
Nov. 1 2025
2017
Amy Schumer's weight-loss transformation is now more noticeable than ever.
Before debuting a fitter silhouette, the Trainwreck actress graced red carpet events with her beauty, including at the Los Angeles premiere of Snatched in 2017.
At the event, she made jaws drop by showcasing her assets in a dark blue off-the-shoulder gown with a plunging V-neckline and a high slit. She paired her stunning number with open-toed high heels.
2018
Schumer looked stunning in a pink outfit at the premiere of her film I Feel Pretty.
2019
At The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project event in New York, the actress stole the spotlight in an all-black outfit consisting of a long-sleeved jumpsuit and pointed-toe boots.
2020
Schumer had fun with her husband, Chris Fischer, during a sun-soaked getaway over the holiday season.
2021
The mom-of-one was spotted filming Life & Beth months before she underwent surgery to remove her appendix and uterus.
Schumer had the operation in September 2021 after her surgeon found 30 spots of endometriosis that "attacked" her appendix.
"There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains," she said in an Instagram post.
2022
Schumer walked the red carpet of the 94th Annual Academy Awards in style, rocking a custom Oscar de la Renta navy velvet gown with a black bedazzled bow detail.
In March 2022, she revealed she had liposuction after undergoing the 2021 surgical procedure.
"I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like when I would hear liposuction I was just like, that's so crazy to me, and I would say that I'm not ever going to do anything," she told Chelsea Handler during her appearance on the "Dear Chelsea" podcast.
The Unfrosted star said she changed her mind, adding, "I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I'm feeling really good."
She also shared her liposuction experience in a January 2022 post.
2023
Schumer was all smiles on the set of Life & Beth in March 2023.
2024
Schumer attended Variety's 2024 Power of Women: New York Event in a light pink dress that highlighted her figure.
While promoting Life & Beth, she sparked health concerns due to her "puffier" face. She later addressed the buzz on Instagram, confirming she had some "medical and hormonal things" going on at the time.
"Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as h--- and others I want to put a bag over my head," she explained. "But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little."
February 2025
In February, Schumer attended the New York premiere of Kinda Pregnant in a light pink, full-length gown with a matching cape.
One month prior, she confirmed she tried taking Ozempic and initially lost 30 pounds, though she ultimately stopped taking the medication due to nausea.
"I looked great, but I couldn't lift my head off the pillow. So what's the point?" she recalled during a January interview with Howard Stern.
"I was like bedridden. I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they're all good. So, God bless them," she continued.
March 2025
Amid her weight-loss journey, Schumer debuted a slimmer silhouette during an event in New York in March.
At the time, she had already begun taking shots of Mounjaro.
"I was like puking, I couldn't handle it," she said after getting her second shot. "I don't know if they've changed the formula, whatever. So, yeah, that's been great. Mounjaro's been great."
Schumer added she had been "having a really good experience, so [she] wanted to keep it real with [fans] about that."
July 2025
Schumer flaunted her slimmed-down figure in a black one-piece bikini with white trim during a getaway in July.
"From the relatocam," she captioned the Instagram photo.
October 2025
Months into her weight-loss journey, Schumer showed off her toned midsection in an Instagram Stories photo.
She added the text, "No filter no filler no clean mirror."