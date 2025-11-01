Amy Schumer's Dramatic 40-Pound Weight-Loss: See Her Incredible Transformation in Before and After Photos

Article continues below advertisement

2017

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer wowed fans with her weight-loss transformation.

Amy Schumer's weight-loss transformation is now more noticeable than ever. Before debuting a fitter silhouette, the Trainwreck actress graced red carpet events with her beauty, including at the Los Angeles premiere of Snatched in 2017. At the event, she made jaws drop by showcasing her assets in a dark blue off-the-shoulder gown with a plunging V-neckline and a high slit. She paired her stunning number with open-toed high heels.

2018

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer debuted a slimmer figure and toned stomach amid her weight-loss journey.

Schumer looked stunning in a pink outfit at the premiere of her film I Feel Pretty.

2019

Source: MEGA She has lost 40 pounds so far.

At The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project event in New York, the actress stole the spotlight in an all-black outfit consisting of a long-sleeved jumpsuit and pointed-toe boots.

2020

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer previously opened up about her experiences with weight-loss drugs.

Schumer had fun with her husband, Chris Fischer, during a sun-soaked getaway over the holiday season.

2021

Source: MEGA She had a 'horrible experience' with Ozempic.

The mom-of-one was spotted filming Life & Beth months before she underwent surgery to remove her appendix and uterus. Schumer had the operation in September 2021 after her surgeon found 30 spots of endometriosis that "attacked" her appendix. "There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains," she said in an Instagram post.

2022

Source: MEGA Ozempic reportedly made her sick.

Schumer walked the red carpet of the 94th Annual Academy Awards in style, rocking a custom Oscar de la Renta navy velvet gown with a black bedazzled bow detail. In March 2022, she revealed she had liposuction after undergoing the 2021 surgical procedure. "I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like when I would hear liposuction I was just like, that's so crazy to me, and I would say that I'm not ever going to do anything," she told Chelsea Handler during her appearance on the "Dear Chelsea" podcast. The Unfrosted star said she changed her mind, adding, "I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I'm feeling really good." She also shared her liposuction experience in a January 2022 post.

2023

Source: MEGA She initially lost 30 pounds with Ozempic.

Schumer was all smiles on the set of Life & Beth in March 2023.

2024

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer also tried Wegovy years ago.

Schumer attended Variety's 2024 Power of Women: New York Event in a light pink dress that highlighted her figure. While promoting Life & Beth, she sparked health concerns due to her "puffier" face. She later addressed the buzz on Instagram, confirming she had some "medical and hormonal things" going on at the time. "Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as h--- and others I want to put a bag over my head," she explained. "But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little."

February 2025

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer said Mounjaro 'has been great.'

In February, Schumer attended the New York premiere of Kinda Pregnant in a light pink, full-length gown with a matching cape. One month prior, she confirmed she tried taking Ozempic and initially lost 30 pounds, though she ultimately stopped taking the medication due to nausea. "I looked great, but I couldn't lift my head off the pillow. So what's the point?" she recalled during a January interview with Howard Stern. "I was like bedridden. I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they're all good. So, God bless them," she continued.

March 2025

Source: MEGA Her GDF-15 makes her 'prone to nausea.'

Amid her weight-loss journey, Schumer debuted a slimmer silhouette during an event in New York in March. At the time, she had already begun taking shots of Mounjaro. "I was like puking, I couldn't handle it," she said after getting her second shot. "I don't know if they've changed the formula, whatever. So, yeah, that's been great. Mounjaro's been great." Schumer added she had been "having a really good experience, so [she] wanted to keep it real with [fans] about that."

July 2025

Source: @amyschumer/Instragram Amy Schumer has uploaded photos that showcase her progress.

Schumer flaunted her slimmed-down figure in a black one-piece bikini with white trim during a getaway in July. "From the relatocam," she captioned the Instagram photo.

October 2025

Source: @amyschumer/Instragram She also had liposuction in 2022.