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Amy Schumer opened up about how her outlook has changed since ending her marriage with Chris Fischer. "I've been in relationships where I was completely questioning myself and people couldn’t even recognize me," Schumer, 45, said during an appearance on Beyond the Program With Jim Curtis on Tuesday, October 13. "I was like a shell of myself."

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'I Was Like a Shell of Myself'

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer tied the knot in 2018.

The Kinda Pregnant star explained that her son, Gene David, whom she welcomed with her ex in 2019, was now "getting the best version of her." "The version my son is getting of me now, where my heart is so full and I’m so happy," she explained. "That's so valuable."

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Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Announced Split in December 2025

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer announced their split in December 2025 after seven years of marriage.

Schumer's recent comments about her new era come weeks after she finalized her divorce from Fischer, 46, on September 24. The former couple reached an agreement nearly nine months after publicly announcing their separation.

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Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Started Dating in 2017

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer explained that she and Chris Fischer remained 'focused' on coparenting their son.

"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son," Schumer wrote via Instagram on December 12, 2025. "We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse [sic] I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket [sic] and not because he’s a hot Janlmes [sic] beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever." Schumer and Fischer were first romantically linked in November 2017. Less than three months later, the pair tied the knot in a surprise wedding on February 13, 2018.

Amy Schumer Said She's the 'Healthiest' She's Ever Been Post-Split

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer is believed to have lost at least 40 pounds.