or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > amy schumer
OK LogoNEWS

Amy Schumer Declares She's 'So Happy' After Finalizing Divorce From Chris Fischer: 'I Was a Shell of Myself'

Photo of Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer proudly shared that her son was getting the 'best version' of her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2026, Updated 6:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer opened up about how her outlook has changed since ending her marriage with Chris Fischer.

"I've been in relationships where I was completely questioning myself and people couldn’t even recognize me," Schumer, 45, said during an appearance on Beyond the Program With Jim Curtis on Tuesday, October 13. "I was like a shell of myself."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Was Like a Shell of Myself'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer tied the knot in 2018.
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer tied the knot in 2018.

The Kinda Pregnant star explained that her son, Gene David, whom she welcomed with her ex in 2019, was now "getting the best version of her."

"The version my son is getting of me now, where my heart is so full and I’m so happy," she explained. "That's so valuable."

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Announced Split in December 2025

Photo of Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer announced their split in December 2025 after seven years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer announced their split in December 2025 after seven years of marriage.

Schumer's recent comments about her new era come weeks after she finalized her divorce from Fischer, 46, on September 24.

The former couple reached an agreement nearly nine months after publicly announcing their separation.

MORE ON:
amy schumer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Started Dating in 2017

Photo of Amy Schumer explained that she and Chris Fischer remained 'focused' on coparenting their son.
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer explained that she and Chris Fischer remained 'focused' on coparenting their son.

"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son," Schumer wrote via Instagram on December 12, 2025. "We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse [sic] I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket [sic] and not because he’s a hot Janlmes [sic] beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."

Schumer and Fischer were first romantically linked in November 2017. Less than three months later, the pair tied the knot in a surprise wedding on February 13, 2018.

Amy Schumer Said She's the 'Healthiest' She's Ever Been Post-Split

Photo of Amy Schumer is believed to have lost at least 40 pounds.
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer is believed to have lost at least 40 pounds.

Though Schumer hasn't gone public with a new relationship, the actress previously discussed feeling better than ever while sporting a red bikini.

"I am the healthiest I’ve ever been. Laughing hard with your friends is so essential," Schumer wrote via Instagram in February. "Close your eyes and breathe. Move around. Jump in water whenever you have the chance and get your face out of your screen and in front of other people."

Schumer also hasn't been shy about showing off her slimmed-down figure after reportedly losing 40 pounds, sharing glimpses of lavish getaways with A-listers like Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.