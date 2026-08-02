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Bikini-Clad Amy Schumer Shows Off Slimmed Down Figure Amid Stunning Weight-Loss Transformation: Photos

Amy Schumer
Source: @amyschumer/instagram;mega

Amy Schumer has been candid about how she shed the pounds.

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Aug. 2 2026, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

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Amy Schumer is living it up this summer — and looking better than ever while doing so!

The actress rocked a bikini while on a scuba adventure, showing off her slimmed down frame during a scenic vacation.

"I never knew there would be days like this. No filter as per ushe [sic]," she captioned the Saturday, August 1, photos.

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photo of Amy Schumer put her bikini body on display in a new Instagram upload.
Source: @amyschumer/instagram

Amy Schumer put her bikini body on display in a new Instagram upload.

In a few of the snaps, Schumer, 45, donned a colorful patterned bikini top with cream bottoms, putting her new figure on display. The mom-of-one accessorized in one of the pics with a cover-up and sunglasses as she stood on a boat.

Another image showed the comedian in baby blue swimwear as she put on her wetsuit, with other images picturing Schumer underwater in full gear and exploring the sea.

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Amy Schumer Learned to Scuba Dive

photo of The actress spent time on a boat and put on a wetsuit to go scuba diving.
Source: @amyschumer/instagram

The actress spent time on a boat and put on a wetsuit to go scuba diving.

Fans and friends complimented the Trainwreck lead's looks, with Kate Walsh, 58, penning, "So beautiful, Amy. Happy and thriving 🌊."

"Gorgeous ❤️🔥," commented one admirer, while another wrote, "Incredible! So beautiful."

Schumer has been documenting her scuba adventures over the last week or so, admitting in another post that she's "so proud of myself" for doing all of the training.

"I feel braver and more grounded than ever. Good reminder to stay calm and just breathe. And to be present and take it all in," the comic continued. "We are all more capable than we think."

"Can’t wait to go with my little boy someday! So cool to show him what his mom can do with some hard work and practice," she added of her son, Gene, 7 whom she shares with soon-to-be ex-husband Chris Fischer. Schumer filed for divorce in January but insisted there was no animosity.

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Inside Amy Schumer's Weight Loss

photo of The actress feels 'strong' and 'beautiful' after losing weight with Mounjaro, liposuction and more.
Source: @amyschumer/instagram

The actress feels 'strong' and 'beautiful' after losing weight with Mounjaro, liposuction and more.

The Life and Beth star has been shaping up after a few health woes, as she was diagnosed with Cushing's syndrome — which caused weight gain and a puffy face — and had surgery for endometriosis.

She also began taking weight-loss medication Mounjaro after undergoing liposuction in 2022. It's believed Schumer has lost around 40 pounds.

The Actress Feels 'Strong and Beautiful'

photo of The comedic actress recently learned to scuba dive.
Source: @amyschumer/instagram

The comedic actress recently learned to scuba dive.

The Emmy winner hit back at critics who felt her increase of social media photos were concerning.

"Pics of yourself when you’re finally feeling strong and beautiful are not a cry for help. They are a celebration of life and health," she explained. "Your Instagram is not your identity, it’s a curation of what you want the world to see, and I feel great, strong and beautiful and it’s been fun sharing that."

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