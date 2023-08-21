Found: Amy Winehouse's Never-Before-Seen Photos, Handwritten Notes

"It wasn't until after Amy's passing, when we started sifting through her writings and drawings collected from her early childhood, that we started to understand more of how, behind that casual attitude, Amy had been carefully honing her talent for years," they continued of the "Back to Black" crooner. "The joy of reading through all of Amy's work now always lightens the devastation of losing her. Despite what many people presume or have written about Amy's life in the past, we're hard-pressed to find much torment or misery in any of her writings."

Despite the joy of reliving the Grammy winner's inner thoughts, her beloved relatives also noted they were still confused by the troubled life she led.

"That said, reading through it we can't say that we truly understand her either. Whether or not writing or composing became cathartic for Amy we don't know for sure, but it was certainly a creative process that she came back to time and again in her happiest periods, as well as in her darkest moments of addiction," they added.