Amy Winehouse Reflects on Being 'Different' in Newly Released Excerpts of Late Singer's Private Journals: 'Is Love Ever Going to Cross My Path?'

"I'm pleased that I'm different. It's not like I want to be like everyone else. I love having my own individual style. I love being loud and mouthing off to people. It's the way I am," the talented vocalist — who died in July 2011 from accidental alcohol poisoning — wrote about herself.

Although Amy's love life was fraught, she eventually married Blake Fielder-Civil from 2007-2009 — something she never thought she would do. "Sometimes I think, I wonder if there's someone, some guy out there who's as crazy as me? A nice guy with dark hair who wears glasses to read and is a real Indie kid? Piercings optional, Scottish or Irish accent preferably!" she penned.