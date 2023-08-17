OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Amy Winehouse
OK LogoNEWS

Amy Winehouse Reflects on Being 'Different' in Newly Released Excerpts of Late Singer's Private Journals: 'Is Love Ever Going to Cross My Path?'

amy winehouse mega pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 17 2023, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Years after Amy Winehouse's tragic death, fans are getting insight into her most personal thoughts.

The late singer's parents, Mitch and Janis Winehouse, have released excerpts of their daughter's private journal to celebrate what would have been the star's 40th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement
amy winehouse mega
Source: mega

"I'm pleased that I'm different. It's not like I want to be like everyone else. I love having my own individual style. I love being loud and mouthing off to people. It's the way I am," the talented vocalist — who died in July 2011 from accidental alcohol poisoning — wrote about herself.

Although Amy's love life was fraught, she eventually married Blake Fielder-Civil from 2007-2009 — something she never thought she would do. "Sometimes I think, I wonder if there's someone, some guy out there who's as crazy as me? A nice guy with dark hair who wears glasses to read and is a real Indie kid? Piercings optional, Scottish or Irish accent preferably!" she penned.

Article continues below advertisement
amy winehouse mega
Source: mega

"And why do all my brother's friends fit this description, yet I'm much too young to do anything about it?" the "Back To Black" crooner added. "Is love ever going to cross my path, or am I destined to go out with metalheads or gorgeous guys with NO BRAIN. (One thing I despise)."

The crooner, who battled many personal demons during her short life, also reflected on how she struggled with her feelings. "I hate my temper. At times it eats away at me so much that I get physically violent with those I love. However much I say I'm sorry, it's something they can never forget," she explained.

MORE ON:
Amy Winehouse
Article continues below advertisement
amy winehouse mega
Source: mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Her family members said they were "hard pressed to find much torment or misery in any of her writings," revealing that they "can't say we truly understand" the superstar — who was 27 when she passed.

The Telegraph obtained the excepts of Amy's private journal.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.