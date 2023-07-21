OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tony Bennett
OK LogoNEWS

The Secret Tony Bennett Took to the Grave: Legendary Crooner Crushed He Couldn't Save Amy Winehouse From OD Death

amy winehouse singing tony bennett
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 21 2023, Published 10:07 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Tony Bennett was optimistic and happy prior to his death at 96, but there is one regret he'll always have: failing to save troubled British singer Amy Winehouse from her fatal overdose in July 2011.

"Tony lives with the fact that he could have saved Amy by staying by her side, but it just didn’t work out,” an insider previously revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the source, the legendary singer, who died on Friday, July 21, couldn't have a lifesaving talk with Winehouse, as he was committed to going on tour.

Bennett apparently wanted to help her, as he previously struggled with drug addiction in the late 1970s. “What I wanted to do, I wanted to stop her. I wanted to tell her that many years ago I was naughty also with some drugs,” he previously said.

tony bennett amy winehouse singing
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Bennett and Winehouse, who died at 27 years old from alcohol poisoning, first met working at British studio Abbey Road in 2011. They quickly bonded, and when he learned of her battle with cocaine, heroin and alcohol, he was curious if he could save her from going down a similar road he once took.

“I used to take pills — uppies, downies and sleepies,” he wrote in his autobiography All the Things You Are.

From a failed marriage to mourning his mother, he had hit rock bottom, which led him to abuse drugs for two years. He later overdosed on cocaine and passed out in a bathtub, but fortunately, his ex-wife Sandy Grant took him to the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Bennett lived every day like it was his last.

The musician's memory had "taken a turn for the worse," but "singing made him feel good. It was part of his ongoing therapy," another source revealed.

MORE ON:
Tony Bennett

“Tony spent his days mostly relaxing, listening to music, sitting and chatting with Susan, whom he adored,” the confidante spilled. “He wasn't the old active and talkative Tony, but he spoke to his children and grandchildren whenever he could."

Article continues below advertisement
amy whinehouse singing tony bennett
Source: mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

National Examiner spoke with the source about Winehouse.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.